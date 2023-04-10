Eagle Archives, April 10, 1975: Stockbridge youth wears board's shoes

STOCKBRIDGE — Jim Thomas is a volunteer perambulator. Ordinarily, the Selectmen should perambulate — or in common English, walk the town boundaries — about once every five years as required by state law. This year, however, Thomas heard that the Selectmen wouldn’t mind having someone do the task for them. So he offered his services.
Consequently, for about 32 hours during the first two weekends in March, the 16-year-old son of John and June Thomas of Interlaken Crossroads was outdoors, perambulating and observing the conditions of landmarks, including town markers.
He estimates that he walked about 30 miles, including the entire west and north boundaries. He drove over some of the roads in the swampy, southeast section of town, Thomas recalled recently. Although he drove to Beartown Mountain, he walked into the woods to hunt for markers for the Stockbridge-Lee boundary.
A town marker should exist wherever a road crosses a town boundary, he explained. In all, he found 17 markers, but not the one for the Stockbridge-West Stockbridge boundary.
He spent about three hours searching for that marker, but never found a trace of it, he told the Selectmen.
Almost everyone he encountered while perambulating was friendly, including hikers on Beartown Mountain and a lady in Lenox who helped him find a marker near her house, he recalls.
He shrugs off the time that another Lenox resident ordered him to keep away from her property before he had a chance to explain what he was doing.
The service to the town helped Thomas, a junior at Monument Mountain Regional High School, fulfill requirements to become an Eagle Scout. He plans to return this summer to Philmont Boy Scout Ranch and Explorer Base in Cimarron, N.M., which he attended two years ago.
He handed his report, complete with photographs, to the Selectmen at their meeting on March 31, and was commended for an “excellent” and “truly professional” job.
Thomas, a tall, taciturn youth, uses a different description. “It was fun,” he says, smiling slightly.