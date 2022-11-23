Eagle Archives, Nov. 23, 1964: Tall man in Hinsdale is image of 'Old Abe'

Most children choose a well-known personality of the past as their idol. For some, Wild Bill Hickok is the man on the pedestal; future generations may give John Glenn the place of honor. But for Conrad Furrows, the man he dreamed of emulating was Abraham Lincoln. As a boy, Mr. Furrows not only admired Abe’s character, he envied his height.
While at Westfield High School, Mr. Furrows, who is 42 and is currently employed in Hinsdale by Martin Frusciente as a brush cutter, attained his childhood dream when he reached 6 feet, but disappointment followed. After his graduation from high school he continued to grow and grow. At 8 feet 1 inch, he is the third tallest man in the world.
If Mr. Furrows was saddened that he surpassed Abe Lincoln in height, he can be assured that to this reporter at least he represents the character image of “Old Abe.” During our fireside chat he spun stories, reminisced and satirically philosophized on the complexities of life.
His greatest admirers are children. He plays baseball with the boys in Westfield and already has made many friends amongst the youngsters in Hinsdale. Last Friday night at the Youth Center, he joined them in several games of ping pong. Charlie DeAngelus, director of the Youth Center, who has played a few games with him (and lost), says he’s a whiz at pool too.
His tremendous height does present problems in getting the right size clothing. His shoes have to be made specially and to the tune of $125 a pair. He drives an ordinary car, except that he has had special hand controls installed to allow for more comfort and ease in driving.
For his contributions at the Youth Center supper Saturday, Mr. Furrows will be presented a surprise package in the near future from the Hinsdale Lions Club. In the style of Old Abe, he naturally refused monetary compensation.