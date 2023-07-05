Eagle Archives, July 5, 1947: Pittsfield's Fourth greatest in history

Pittsfield firemen yesterday brought to town the greatest 4th of July celebration the city has ever seen, and the city and its neighbors responded in crowds estimated at up to 25,000 to the day-long events that may transfer to the firemen the title of “city’s finest.”
The parade — there has never been a longer one here — was clocked at 56 minutes as it passed the reviewing stand at Park Square. The first unit turned into Wahconah Street 30 minutes before the rearguard left East Housatonic Street to begin the march.
A police platoon led the column, and behind them came Marshal J. Bruce McIntyre on horseback. He missed the last muster in 1916 when he was a sergeant of the guards in the Pittsfield militia, then stationed in New Mexico, keeping an eye on Pancho Villa, but got back in time for the second, yesterday, 31 years later.
As division after division swung around the park, the military units gave a salute to the dignitaries in the reviewing stand — city and state officials and representatives of veterans groups — and others recognized them with an “eyes right.” Then through banks of spectators they marched down North Street, in step with the shrilling of fifes and beating of drums of band upon band.
Six planes in V formation roared low down North Street to show the way. On the sidelines, thousands of spectators jostled for position; others early had set up canvass chairs at vantage points, and hundreds swung their legs from rooftops or stood on buildings to watch.
The trim, snappy 80th Army Band from Fort Dix, N.J., in the lead division was followed by soldiers of the gloried 82d Airborne, up from Fort Edwards.
Capt. James M. Burt of Lee, Berkshire County’s only Congressional Medal of Honor winner, marched in the first division.
The city’s playgrounds put a large group into the parade.
Oh-Be-Joyful Tyler made it, the feature of a B.F. Goodrich float in which he paddled a rubber boat entitled “Marooned but safe.