Eagle Archives, Aug. 22, 1949: Dalton to honor Pomeroy as town's 'Old Timer of 1949'

DALTON — Theodore M. Pomeroy will be honored as Old Timer of 1949 when Old Timers' Day is celebrated in Dalton Sunday, Sept. 18, with a baseball game, band concert and tug-o-war at Pine Grove Park, according to Martin F. Glendon, president of the Community Recreation Association.
Mr. Pomeroy, a leader and hard worker in civic affairs for more than 20 years, is a former president of the Community Recreation Association which will also celebrate its 25th year of operation at the festivities Sept. 18.
Born in Washington, Mr. Pomeroy has lived almost all his life in Dalton. He retired from Crane & Company in 1947 after 45 years of service. A list of his civic activities includes positions as secretary of the town finance committee for more than 20 years, secretary of the Zenas Crane Fund for Student Aid Inc. since its formation in 1926, chairman of the playground committee of the CRA during the period when Pine Grove Park was renovated and a ball diamond and shelter house built, secretary of the Saturday Evening Club, and a member of the Masons.
At present, Mr. Pomeroy is chairman of the permanent Honor Roll Committee and is active as a member of the Dalton Veterans' Housing Authority.
Pleased at his selection as Old Timer of 1949, by the Old Timer's Committee, headed by Robert E. Croughwell, Mr. Pomeroy said of Dalton, "This is the best town there is to get help from people. There's no better town."
Mr. Pomeroy likes especially to think back on his chairmanship of the Dalton Service Club which sent $14,000 worth of gifts to service men in World War II. "Never was there anything supported like that organization," he said. Mr. Pomeroy also edited the news of servicemen column which appeared in the Village Press during the war.
Mr. Pomeroy married the former Julia Warren in 1905. The couple have six children, all college graduates.