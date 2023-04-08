Eagle Archives, April 8, 1960: Meet little Tommy Park from Korea; he has done well in Williams School

The Richard S. Clements of 101 Mountain Drive have three children, but in a warm-hearted family there’s always room for one more.
About four years ago, the Clements, reading of the many abandoned and orphaned children in the world, felt they must do something to help. They got in touch with the International Social Service in New York City and said they wanted to adopt an orphan, of any nationality.
The greatest need was in Korea, they were told, and they replied they would be delighted to take a Korean child. It took two years of waiting, but finally in May of 1958, in flew Tommy Park, 5.
He came by plane from a Methodist orphanage in Seoul, and Mr. Clement met him in New York. The Clements were living in Hickory, N.C., at the time, where Mr. Clement was a GE engineer, but they moved to Pittsfield about a month later.
Tommy was quite small — he’d had a lot of hungry times in his life. He was very shy, and immature even for his age. “He was a handful,” Mr. Clement recalls. But with love and understanding he bloomed, and now he is a handsome, alert boy, as good a second-grader as anybody else in Mrs. Cimini’s class at Williams School.
Last year, when Tommy Park Clement reported for duty to first grade teacher Mary Controy, Mrs. Controy almost threw him back as too small. “He seemed too immature,” Mrs. Controy recalls. “I thought he would do better in kindergarten.”
She let him stay though. “And after I had him two weeks I couldn’t part with him.”
Tommy couldn’t even speak English at that time. But he learned to speak and read simultaneously. “He learned so fast and tried so hard,” Mrs. Controy says.
She recalls how much simple little things meant to such a hitherto deprived child. “Once we were having a science lesson outside. We got some milk-week pods and took out the seeds and let them blow away. Tommy got so excited he started to scream and chase them around. It meant so much to him.”