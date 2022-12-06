Eagle Archives, Dec. 6, 1955: Small Van Deusenville church congregation replaces steeple with a hip roof

VAN DEUSENVILLE — The 10-family congregation of 89-year-old Trinity Church is not planning to let any such happening as a rotted steeple keep it from worshipping in the historic Van Deusenville structure.
“We didn’t have enough money to put the steeple back up,” treasurer Paul C. White of Housatonic explains, “so we decided on a hip-roof.” That is a wooden pyramid with small aluminum side-louvers designed to cover the belfry.
“The church needs more work, but as long as I’m still around I’m going to do all I can to keep it going,” said Louis E. Faivre, vestryman, pointing to a crack in the mortar of the foundation.
Mr. Faivre allowed this reporter to examine the vestrybook. “You can look all you want, but treat it right. It has all our records, you know,” he said.
The records go back to 1828, the year before the present church’s predecessor, the Chapel of St. James’ of Great Barrington, was built. By 1866, the congregation had grown enough to rate the erection of a new structure, the present Trinity Church. A 10-stall horse shed to the rear of the church attested to the size of the congregation.
Near its prime when Trinity was built, Van Deusenville then was a small but thriving industrial community. It contained, during the 1840s, 50s and 60s, a branch of the Richmond Iron Works, a chair factory, cotton mill, saw mill, rope factory, machine shop and a tavern.
Van Deusenville almost beat out Great Barrington as the site of the National Mahaiwe Bank in 1847 and the Great Barrington-Alford turnpike and the main road south from Housatonic both cut through its center just south of Trinity.
Brilliantly colored stained glass windows were installed in the Van Deusenville church. Fine natural chestnut was used for the pews and inside woodwork and pine for the outside. Built through the generosity of John H. Coffing, manager of the blast furnace, the church is now supported in part by an endowment from his niece, Maria Louise Bostwick.
The original chapel had been erected in 1829 during the ministry of the Rev. Sturges Gilbert. The brick structure was largely the gift of Capt. Isaac L. Van Deusen.
Two engraved granite blocks in the present church’s west wall commemorate the dates, pastors and builders of the two churches.