Eagle Archives, July 13, 1955: Freak twister hits Sheffield farm

SHEFFIELD — A freak twister singled out the Friendly Flock sheep farm on Boardman Street here at 6 last evening, demolished a tool shed, lifted the roof of a large three-story barn two feet and set it back askew. It threw large beams like javelins through the roofs of two barns and sailed a piece of the aluminum shed roof a half mile across the meadows to roost in a tree.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert A. Lund, owners of the farm, were working in the garden and paid no attention to a sudden dark cloud until the bushes and trees began to blow. Then came a tremendous crash which they both thought was an airplane. Both Lunds had been storing hay in the loft an hour before the twister struck.
The barn was not insured for wind damage and Mr. Lund could make no estimate of his loss last evening. The flock of 150 Corriedale sheep, the largest in Berkshire County, was unharmed.
R. Raymond Little, local selectman, whose farm is across the road from the Lunds, was putting his cows out to pasture, when he heard the terrific crash and saw beams and pieces of roof twirling in the sky.
Stanley A. Mercer of the Mercer Construction Co. of Great Barrington was driving on the West Stockbridge bypass when he noticed the funnel-like cloud and told his wife he believed it was over the eastern part of Sheffield. He was called shortly after by Mr. Lund to see what could be done about shifting the barn roof back into position. Mr. Mercer said they will go to work on it today with a crane.
Edward Keefe and John Welch of the Southern Berkshire Power and Electric Co. responded to repair the power lines which were taken down.
The impact of the twister lasted only a few seconds, but pieces of debris swirled madly around high in the air for several minutes before being deposited almost in position again, except for the part of the tool shed roof which landed in the tree.
Mr. Little's farm 100 feet away suffered no damage and no damage was reported in other sections of Sheffield.