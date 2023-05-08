Eagle Archives, May 8, 1971: A tale of four passports

Sometimes, two and two add up to only two.
Take two French passports, for instance; add two American ones and what do you get?
Two Berkshire Community College students who are citizens of both the United States and France.
Both hold valid passports from both countries, both are BCC freshman, and both met for the first time in the BCC cafeteria.
Now, let’s see if we can get this straight. Jessica Grosset, 18, was born and brought up in Paris. She has an American mother and a French father, who operates a photographic agency in Paris and New York.
Dean Coe, 22, was born in Coshocton, Ohio, and he has an American father and a French mother. His parents were divorced and he and his mother went to live in France when Dean was 5. After making their home in Paris for eight years, they moved to Brittany.
And just how did these two young people from France land at BCC here in Pittsfield?
Well, Jessica came to this country several summers to see her “American family,” aunts, uncles, grandparents, in New Jersey. She decided she would like to work in the United States one summer, preferably on a “horse farm,” because she loves horses and it’s too difficult to find a place to ride close to Paris.
Through friends of friends of friends, she finally received the name of the Kimball family and stable in Lenox and forthwith wrote to tell them of her love of horses and how she would like to be able to work with them and would the Kimballs consider letting her work there and spend a month? They invited her to come, and come she did. That was in the summer of 1969. Then she returned home, finished school, and came back in the summer of 1970. She’s attending BCC because “it’s near a horse farm” and she’s living with the Kimballs.
Dean, son of Eugene Coe of Stockbridge, came to the United States two years ago to visit his father. He worked for his father’s Pittsfield-based firm, Col-East, which does aerial mapping and photography. Dean enjoys fishing and would like to be an engineer. He and his French wife of a year, Marcelle, are living with his father.
Jessica says that if she wishes to retain her American citizenship, she must spend five consecutive years in the states before she is 28 years old. Dean’s situation is a bit different. He’s an American citizen because he was born here; he’s apparently a French citizen because his mother is one and he’s certainly lived there long enough to fulfill any residence requirements.
Viva La France. Vive L’Amerique.