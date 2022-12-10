Eagle Archives, Dec. 10, 1954: Unofficial knitting champ leaving city for New Jersey

The unofficial knitting champion of Pittsfield, Mrs. Thomas L. Manwell, 674 Tyler St., will leave the city tomorrow to live with her niece, Mrs. Arnold Olson of Fords, N.J.
The 82-year-old woman, who has almost completely lost her eyesight due to excessive strain from knitting, has made more than 6,000 pairs of socks alone for charity since she started during World War I. For years, Mrs. Manwell knitted for the Pittsfield Day Care Center, Crippled Children's School, Associated Charities, American Legion Auxiliary, Red Cross, British Relief Society, and the Eagle Santa Toy Fund.
She received two certificates of merit for her charitable handiwork, one from President Woodrow Wilson after the first World War, and another from the Red Cross.
A native of Germany, Mrs. Manwell came to this country when she was 17. She has lived in Pittsfield for 40 years. All during both wars she knitted scarves, helmets, sweaters and socks for our armed forces. She learned to knit as a six-year-old child and made many of her own stockings and other articles.
The impairment of vision that resulted from years of close work has prevented Mrs. Manwell from knitting for the past year or so. In fact, she hasn't been able to read The Eagle for the last five months but continued her subscription because she liked her newsboy.
Explaining that a ruptured blood vessel behind the eye is the cause of difficulty, she said her doctor told her it would be a long, slow process.
"But I thank God for the little I can see," she said. "I've had a good life, a good husband (Mr. Manwell died in 1950 at the age of 90) and I've done some good with my knitting, and I'm glad I was able to do it."