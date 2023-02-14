Eagle Archives, Feb. 14, 1929: Postmen struggle under heavy love messages as St. Valentine passes by

There's an old saying which starts off "Christmas comes but once a year" — to which Uncle Sam's boys in gray reply, "Thank the Lord." The same saying is felt by many of these sturdy men who daily trudge the city that it applies equally to St. Valentine's day. For in the past 24 hours, leathern bags have bulged with messages of love and their carriers have groaned under the weight of them.
The temperature of the workroom at the postoffice rose sharply early yesterday afternoon as the love-laden missives, some sealed with red, red hearts and burning kisses flooded in. Patrick Lynch, veteran custodian of the steam plant banked his fires this morning to hold the atmosphere to a workable temperature.
All of which intends to convey that old St. Valentine made business brisk today at the postoffice. Not that the mailmen for the world would put a damper on love in any form nor in the slightest way protest against the heavy loads imposed upon them by a sentimental people, but there were a few rumblings and a few voices of objection raised in the ranks against the unwieldy size of some of the missives.
These were too large to go through the cancelling machines and too large to fit the normal sized letter slots where carriers sort their mail. They were all cancelled with a hand stamp and then carried tenderly to the waiting carriers who sputtered a bit and as tenderly tucked them away in the bag.
At the telegraph offices also, his benign influence set the wires alive and kept operators going until their fingers ached, flashing the old sweet song through space.
The florists' shops too had all they could care for as tokens of love took more definite shape. "Say it with flowers" was indeed popular to the nth degree, according to many dealers in blossoms cut and growing.
In the schools pupils were given the privilege of exchanging valentines. Great red hearts cut from gaudy paper, crudely pasted on sheets of white and other similar tokens were passed hither and yon. Teachers also came in for their share of valentines in all sizes, shapes, colors and conditions as admiring youngsters followed the custom of their elders.