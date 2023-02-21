Eagle Archives, Feb. 21, 1959: The day of the walking piano still haunts musician Rich

Ever try giving a concert on a receding piano?
It’s disconcerting, says Warren B. Rich, Pittsfield’s home-grown concert pianist. You can even develop the feeling the piano doesn’t like you.
Young Mr. Rich is giving a hometown concert Tuesday night at the Berkshire Museum. He hopes the museum piano stands still, and is confident it will.
Mr. Rich has been home recently, living with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry G. Rich, at 25 Pomeroy Ave., and helping his father at the Berkshire News on North Street. Soon he’ll be off on a nine-week tour of England, Germany and Austria.
But back to that peripatetic piano. He was giving a television concert in South America. The piano was on a platform with wheels, but the chair was not. The floor, it developed, was not quite level. In the midst of the concert Mr. Rich noticed, to his horror, that the piano had moved a few inches away. Without interrupting his playing, he hunched the chair along after it. It moved a little further. He followed relentlessly, the TV camera following this fascinating duel between performer and instrument. In all, that piano moved about a yard during the performance, but Mr. Rich says he would have sworn at the time it was 500 feet.
Then there was the time in Rio de Janeiro when the white notes stuck and he had to pick them up in full career. Same for the pedal. This was disconcerting, too, but the audience was with him and cheered mightily at the end of the concert. One newspaper even carried a fiery editorial to the effect that providing such ancient instruments for foreign artists besmirched the national honor.
Life for the wandering performer can be hectic, and Mr. Rich has had his share of contretemps — like the time in Brazil when the five notes below Middle C wouldn’t play — but all in all it’s a rewarding career, even if a bit frustrating around the edges.