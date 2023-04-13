Eagle Archives, April 13, 1940: Walter Norman, last of hand paper-makers, retires

A veritable institution in the fine art of paper-making, the only man in the United States who learned to make the product by hand in the days when a keen eye and an accurate sense of feeling were essential, will retire May 1, climaxing a life-time spent as a skilled artisan.
Down at the Eaton Paper Corporation these days, Chief Inspector Walter Norman, whose trim physique and quick mind belie his 70 years, is preparing to complete his duties at month's end. Thirty-two of those years have been spent with his present employer, and the retirement is entirely voluntary, for he was told that he could have a job for the remainder of his days.
Steeped in the heritage of the paper-making industry, for his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather before him were skilled craftsmen who made the product with their hands, Walter Norman could foresee the day when machines would supplant the hand as the actual medium of turning out paper. As a matter of fact, he never actually used his skilled hands in that capacity for his present employer. His last sheet of hand-made paper was turned out at the L.L. Brown Company in Adams on July 2, 1907. That is to say, until he gave several exhibitions of his skill before awe stricken audiences at paper manufacturers' conventions the past two years.
For although the fine art of making paper gave way to progress in the form of machines, Walter Norman "kept his hand in," so to say, by practicing at his home. Therefore he had no difficulty in showing people how to "shake" perfectly, the trade name for the hand method some 30 years later.
"I kept my vat, mould, and pieces of felt at home," he reminisces, "and practiced regularly. If your eye, hand and feeling are right, the paper comes out perfectly." He modestly refrained from saying that such was the case when he "shook" some paper at the Eaton Paper Corporation's "fine letter writing institution" in 1937, but this information was supplied by a colleague at the company.
Walter Norman was born in the city of Wells, England, March 27, 1870. Wells is about 20 miles from Bristol. When he was 10 years old, his family came to this country settling in Adams, where his father, William Norman, found ready employment with the L.L. Brown Company, paper manufacturers. The son also accepted a position there, and for many years the Normans were regarded as the plant's most skilled employees.
At that time hand paper-making was waning, but youthful Walter turned out some high-ranking pieces of craftsmanship in the 1890s.
Father William and son Walter made the paper for several of Mark Twain's books. Mr. Norman says the famous humorist was very exacting, but proudly recalls that he always accepted his finished product.