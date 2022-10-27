Eagle Archives, Oct. 27, 1959: Among the new car models, one's in a class all by itself

LEE — With a lawnmower transmission, some bicycle parts and a few old boards hammered together, a 15-year-old lad here has built himself a model of what he calls an 1898 Stanley Steamer.
This one operates on gas. But it runs just the same. It's been clocked at 15 miles per hour.
The inventor is William D. Bradley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Bradley of High Lawn Farm. A sophomore, Bill is taking commercial at Lee High. He looks forward to a career in law or economics.
Mrs. Bradley admits this is quite a switch from a career in auto mechanics, but as she puts it, "Bill's full of surprises — and if there's any one word that best describes him, it's versatility."
He has been playing trumpet for five years. In March 1958, Bill did a trumpet solo on "Teen-Age Barn," the WRGB television show. He won the audition as first prize in a polio benefit talent show held at Mill River.
Bill got the idea for his car while thumbing through an old auto-mechanics magazine one day. He saw a picture of a Stanley Steamer. It interested him, and he decided to build a model.
He found a dilapidated old shack out in the pasture, tore it down and hammered the boards together to construct the body — just the way it looked in the picture.
Then he dickered with the neighborhood kids for bicycle parts. Pulleys of an English bicycle provided the gear system — one gear, no reverse, with a break-away clutch operated by foot.
The car's motor is from a 1¼-horsepower lawnmower. So is the gas container. The brake is from a bicycle. Steering is controlled by a tiller bar.
For tires Bill used 26-inch wheels from an American bicycle. Enclosed in coffee containers are the headlights — 25 watt bicycle lamps.
Even Bill is amazed about his car. "I never bought any plans — I sort of doped it out myself — and sometimes I wonder how I did it," he says.
When he was 6, Bill nailed a few boards together into an airplane; he used it as a swing. When he was 10, Bill built a hot-rod coaster, hitched the wagon to a power lawnmower and gave neighborhood children a ride.
Among his other interests, Bill is an amateur photographer developing his own pictures. During the winter, Bill works in the cellar on the replica of a train he is making.