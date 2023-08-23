Eagle Archives, Aug. 23, 1929: Honor Bryant's memory as Cummington begins its 150th anniversary celebration

CUMMINGTON — The homestead where William Cullen Bryant spent his childhood days, where he wrote the classic, "Thanatopsis," before he was 18 years old, was dedicated this afternoon by the trustees of public reservations for Massachusetts. The dedicatory program marked the opening of Cummington's three-day observance of its 150th birthday. Hundreds of residents, former residents and descendants of Cummington, assembled for the occasion and rubbed elbows with the literati who were also present to pay homage to one of America's outstanding poets.
Cummington, which today has less that 500 inhabitants, was originally settled up on the hills, the settlement since having been removed to the valley. The town was incorporated with the name of Cummington in honor of its original proprietor, Colonel John Cummings of Concord, June 23, 1779. He had purchased the township from the government at auction for 1,800 pounds, June 2, 1862. Samuel Brewer is believed to have been the first white settler coming to the settlement in 1761.
When the town celebrated its 100th anniversary in June of 1879, the orator of the day was United States Senator Henry L. Dawes of Pittsfield and a native of Cummington. His daughter, Miss Anna L. Dawes, resides in Pittsfield now.
Today, Walter Prichard Eaton of Twin Fires, Sheffield, was the orator. In opening he called the hill where the homestead stands, the birthplace of American Poetry. In conclusion he suggested that the homestead become not a shrine. Massachusetts has enough of them, he said. Rather make it become a place where botanists, ornithologists and aspiring poets might come for rest and work.
Skillfully, thoroughly, Mr. Eaton described the early life of Bryant the prodigy, who at the age of 16 months knew his letters and at a startling age was putting the Book of Job into poetry for his Puritanical grandfather, Ebenezer Snell. He told of Bryant's intense love of nature, his belief in a divine power, which belief would not have harmonized with that of the majority of austere New Englanders in Cummington at the beginning of the 19th century. Following Bryant from Cummington to Williams College, thence back to Cummington again where the poet came to practice law, Mr. Eaton then covered the poet's stay in Great Barrington.
William Cullen Bryant did not enjoy the South Berkshire town. He found there few kindred spirits. But while there he wrote two of his well known poems, "Green River" and "Monument Mountain" and several others.
But Mr. Bryant remained in Great Barrington for five years, becoming town clerk and also marrying a Great Barrington woman, Miss Fanny Fairchild, whom he met at a village sociable.