Eagle Archives, Sept. 7, 1974: He chases gloom with a bloom

GREAT BARRINGTON — William Soyeur has his own remedy for tight money, spiraling inflation and general economic malaise: "Raise flowers and give them away," he says with a wink. "You'll never have a depression."
It is advice that Soyeur has been practicing himself for more than half of his 74 years. It hasn't made him wealthy, but he says it makes him happy — as it does most of the shopkeepers here.
Carrying a small, cardboard box full of cut flowers, Soyeur walks the mile or so into town from his home on North Plain Road regularly during the spring and summer. He moves slowly down Main Street, dresses simply in work clothes, turning into dozens of shops and offices and reappearing moments later, having left a handful of bright flowers with the people inside.
"People appreciate the flowers," he says. Sometimes they offer him a cup of coffee in return, which he accepts, and sometimes they offer him money, which he refuses. Money, William Soyeur says, doesn't mean much to him.
Flowers do, though. He grows hundreds of them around his home, and he seems to have a story to tell about each one of them: the miniature sunflowers and the flock of tiny, yellow birds that perch there each morning; the delphinium that he covers faithfully after each bloom so that it will regenerate and bloom again; the mums that he salvaged from last year's Great Barrington Fair and brought back to life this spring; and the morning glories that wind their way around a dead tree across the road from his house.
"I'm cheating the tree warden on that one," he says, pointing to the bright splashes of blue across the way. "He might have wanted to take that tree down."
Soyeur has lived and worked in Great Barrington all his life. As a young man he worked 17 years at a local pharmacy, labored at various places around town in between, and in 1935 went to work for the town water department. He retired in 1970.
These days he does some gardening and landscaping work and when he gets a chance, he walks down the hill into town to deliver his flowers.
Banks, drug stores, shops, doctors' offices, Soyeur stops in all of them as he makes his rounds through town.
"You brighten up a gloomy day," he recalls someone once telling him, and for William Soyeur, that may just be enough.