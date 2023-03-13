Eagle Archives, March 13, 1948: Cap and Bells looks back on 50 years of play-acting

WILLIAMSTOWN — It was just 50 years ago today that Cap and Bells came into being to fuse the informal theatre activities that had existed at Williams College since 1872 into a single movement.
The issue of the Williams Weekly which followed the significant date of March 13, 1898, said:
“At a meeting of the Dramatic Club Saturday, it was announced that a play would be given entitled ‘A Night Off.’ It is a comedy in four acts translated from the German by Austin Daly. A large cast is included and rehearsals will begin immediately. MacGregor Jenkins ‘90 will coach the club and part of the Easter vacation will be used for rehearsals. A short trip including North Adams, Troy, Springfield, Pittsfield and Northampton is expected. The members have chosen the name Cap and Bells for their organization.”
The new group’s president was Lewis Perry ‘96, who went on to become head of Phillips Academy of Exeter for many years and is now, after retirement, keeping from going to seed by serving as chief spark plug of the Friends of the Berkshire Symphonic Festival. Jenkins turned into an author and a founder and long-time officer of the Atlantic Monthly. He died in 1940.
The first milestone of the group was reached in 1912, when the Commonwealth of Massachusetts granted a charter for the incorporation of the organization. Among the seven Cap and Bells officers who secured the charter were Mr. Perry; Karl E. Weston, now director of the college’s Lawrence Art Museum and retired head of the fine arts department; and Gilbert W. Gabriel, whose interest in the theatre led him to a long career as music and dramatic critic for such newspapers as the New York Sun and the New York American.
The organization developed through the years into a dramatic group which won the respect not only of the college but of numerous cities in the East through yearly tours with an outstanding play.
The next, and most recent milestone of the group was the erection in 1940 of the Adams Memorial Theatre, architecturally and technically a gem of theatrical construction. The building was given anonymously in memory of John Quincy Adams of Chicago. Max Flowers, graduate of the Yale University Drama School, was director of dramatics when the new theatre was built, and he launched the new era with a series of high-caliber productions. He was succeeded last year by his assistant, David C. Bryant, who has directed the production of “Golden Boy,” with which the group is celebrating the anniversary.