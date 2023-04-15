Eagle Archives, April 15, 1955: Gourmet table proves successful at Williams College

WILLIAMSTOWN — A gourmet table is the answer that Sydney M. Chisholm, director of dining halls at Williams College, has come up with as a fillip to dietary needs of the students during the "silly season."
The long dismal stretch from Christmas vacation to spring recess usually results in a loss of interest on the part of the students. This is reflected in lessened enthusiasm for studies and extra-curricular activities and even in jaded appetites.
Mr. Chisholm hit upon the gourmet table to serve a twofold purpose: introduce some excitement in institutional feeding, and demonstrate to the students that the kitchen staff is capable of preparing unusually tempting meals.
Monday evenings the headwaiter in the upperclass dining room of the Student Union and Freshman Center announces the menu for the Wednesday night gourmet table. Only eight are allowed to sign up for each special meal, resulting in considerable jostling as the students try to get under the wire. Once a student dines at the gourmet table, he is no longer eligible for another meal there until every one of the 100 upperclassmen who dine in Baxter Hall has had a chance.
A special table with white linen tablecloth is lighted with candles for the occasion. The meal is served by the best-qualified member of the waiting staff, Erwin W. von den Steinen '55 of Washington, D.C., who volunteered for the job. He has worked summers as a waiter in various restaurants and has developed sufficient savoir faire to preside efficiently with the aid of a serving cart and chafing dish.
Main courses served in the first six weeks of the new institution by Ugo Schiappa, head chef, included larded tenderloin of beef, frog legs Provencal, baked boneless squab stuffed with wild rice, breast of chicken on ham, chicken livers en brochette, and sweetbreads.