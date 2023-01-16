Eagle Archives, Jan. 16, 1958: Williams believed to own oldest trumpet in nation

WILLIAMSTOWN — An outgrowth of the recent production of “The Play of Daniel” in The Cloisters of the Metropolitan Museum of Art is the discovery that Williams College owns what is believed to be the oldest trumpet in the United States. The 12th Century musical drama was enacted early this month by the New York Pro Musica Antiqua and staged by Nikos Psacharopoulos.
Measuring three feet in length, the brass herald’s trumpet used in the New York presentation was singled out by a New York Times critic as one of the outstanding features of the production. He said, “One among many telling details of the performance was the use of a straight trumpet dated Sena, 1406, for ceremonial fanfares. Played in its unrestored condition, the instrument had a piercingly sweet and more brilliant high tone than our modern trumpets do.”
According to Noah Greenberg, director of Pro Musica, who has done considerable research on ancient instruments, the Williams trumpet “is far and away one of the finest trumpets in existence. This is not just my opinion, but the opinion of many musicians who know brass instruments.”
Mr. Greenberg said the trumpet is quite possibly the oldest in the country, but it would be almost impossible to prove this on short notice. The bell of the trumpet has on it SENA which is the old spelling of Siena, a town in Italy, and the date 1406. The instrument is in the key of A — the modern A — which may have been C or G of that day.
The only brass instrument in this country approaching the Williams trumpet in age, so far as Mr. Greenberg can ascertain, is a herald’s trumpet in the Leslie Lindsey Mason collection at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. A check with Miss Narcissa Williamson of the Boston Museum shows that the Williams trumpet antedates the museum’s trumpet by 54 years.
The Siena trumpet was acquired by Williams in 1938 as part of the Blashfield bequest, one of many items given to the college by Mrs. Blashfield, widow of Edwin H. Blashfield, an Amherst alumnus who resided in Williamstown many years before his death.