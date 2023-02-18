Eagle Archives, Feb. 18, 1953: Williamstown historians busy connecting Churchill in town

WILLIAMSTOWN — Old records of Williamstown and its environs are getting a thorough going over, this bicentennial year, in an effort to determine the birthplace of Clarissa Hall, who is believed to have been born in one of the oldest houses in South Williamstown.
Clarissa's grandson is Winston Churchill, prime minister of Great Britain. Clarissa Hall married Leonard Walter Jerome in 1850. They had four daughters, Camille, Clara, Leonie and Jennie.
It is known that Clarissa's father, Ambrose Hall, was born in Lanesboro in 1774, that he married Miss Clarissa Wilcox from Palmyra, N.Y., in 1817, that he built a house in South Williamstown which he kept for seasonal residence, for a time, after taking up permanent residence in Palmyra in 1818. It is also known that their daughter, Clarissa, was born in 1825 and married to Leonard Jerome in 1850. The Jeromes' daughter, Jennie, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was married to Lord Randolph Churchill in 1874. Their son, Winston, was born later that year.
Williamstown researchers hope to confirm the belief held by former local historians that Clarissa was born in the house now owned by Mr. and Mrs. Alfred G. Marchant on Route 7, near Steele's Corners, on what used to be the Mills School property and, later, the Indlewild property.
One historian says that Ambrose Hall had two daughters born in the house and they married the Jerome brothers, Leonard and Lawrence, but he neglected to record the source of his information.
Eventually, historical records may prove Williamstown's right to claim Winston Churchill as a favorite grandson.