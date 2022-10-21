Eagle Archives, Oct. 21, 1970: Early Stockbridge newspaper tells of life 'like it was'

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Library's Historical Room has acquired a bound volume of an early 19th-century Stockbridge newspaper which one expert calls "exceedingly rare." It contains fascinating fact and fiction for the serious student as well as the merely curious.
According to Mrs. Harold Pierce, library curator, the Political Atlas is the newest and probably the most important acquisition of the Historical Room in recent years. The volume contains issues 1 through 76, covering the period Feb. 14, 1807, to July 22, 1808.
Bookseller Harold M. Burstein of Waltham said that the Union List of Newspapers records only four limited and fragmentary collections of the issues of the Atlas, while this volume extends 33 issues beyond that known to Brigham's "History and Bibliography of American Newspapers."
The Atlas was published by Cornelius Sturtevant Jr., about whom nothing could be found in a quick check of Historical Room records. It is also not known how long after July 1808 the newspaper continued to be published. It is interesting to note, however, that the first issue came out only two weeks after the Western Star (Berkshire County's first newspaper, which after numerous permutations, became the Eagle) moved from Stockbridge to Pittsfield.
Readers of the Atlas may be likened to modern-day perusers of Time or Newsweek or perhaps even Reader's Digest, since much of the four pages of each issue was taken up with dispatches from other newspapers (of course, this was before the days of wire services). Threaded through its pages runs the account of Aaron Burr's conspiracy trial; the trials and tribulations of Napoleon Bonaparte; the war between France and Russia; the rumblings against Britain's impressment of seamen ("the wanton and inhuman outrage of the British") which led ultimately to the War of 1812. As publisher Sturtevant announced in his first issue, "… no pains shall be spared to make THE ATLAS a complete, reservoir of every important occurrence which may come to his knowledge."
(Presumably Stockbridge residents read with particular interest about the Burr trial, since Burr was grandson of the famed theologian and Stockbridge missionary, Jonathan Edwards.)