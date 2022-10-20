Eagle Archives, Oct. 20, 1953: Glendale women start training to fight forest fires in area

Pittsfield may have a monopoly on lady cops, but many small towns in Berkshire County may soon have female fire fighters.
Back of this possibility is District Forest Fire Warden Francis B. Mahoney, who plans to organize trained groups of housewives to serve as "the first line of defense" against sudden forest fires where men are in short supply.
It's not that men are lazy or less willing to fight fires than women, Mahoney explains, it's just that in many small towns they aren't available during working hours because they're employed out of town.
But housewives are home practically all of the time and consequently can be contacted instantly if a forest fire breaks out in their area.
Selecting the village of Glendale, which already has an unusually active fire department women's auxiliary, Mahoney and three aides from the Berkshire County Forest Fire Patrol Sunday gave the first in what he hopes will be a series of forest fire fighting classes for ladies.
After the men rigged a portable canvas tank and portable pump, the women took turns spraying water through forestry hose, starting and operating the pump and coiling the hose for storage after it was used. They also learned about Indian tanks, tools for digging and the ways of fighting different types of woodland blazes.
The 11 women who attended the class were Mrs. Ann Peters, Mrs. Corine Cooper, Mrs. Doris Schneyer, Mrs. Dorothea Miller, Mrs. Gladys Burroughs, Mrs. Frances Antoniazzi, Mrs. Margaret Schneyer, Mrs. Barbara Cooper, Mrs. Helen Miller, Mrs. Rhoda Rowley and Mrs. Helen Beebe.
Watching with interest from the sidelines was Lester Green, foreman of the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, and several husbands. During the summer, foreman Green and former foreman Robert Adams gave the ladies instruction in operating the Glendale pumper.
Warden Mahoney's plan is that women could go into action against a forest fire in the early stages, preventing it from spreading if possible. When male reinforcements arrive, the ladies could return home, unless they wanted to stay of course.
In medical terms, says Mahoney, the female smoke eaters would serve, "like first aid — until the doctor arrives."