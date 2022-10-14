ADAMS — It was cold, windy and wet, but that didn't stop a record-breaking crowd of about 2,000 hikers from joining in the 15th annual Greylock Ramble.
Paul Dupuis, president of the Adams Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event, said the organization was surprised at the large crowd.
"We don't know what brought all the people, especially with the cold weather. We had probably 2,000 persons climb the mountain," Dupuis said after completing his ramble.
The first hikers began the ascent as early as 7 a.m. to beat the crowds, but by 10 a.m. Camp Hamelin Road was lined with cars. The ramble was officially scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but many people finished late into the afternoon.
The foliage formed a colorful arch along the two-mile ascent. The trail wasn't as wet as last year but was still muddy in some places.
Upon their arrival at the summit, hikers were greeted with blustery winds, 20-degree temperatures and snow flurries.
Inside Bascom Lodge, participants received certificates from the Adams Chamber of Commerce stating that they had completed the trek. Hikers, along with visitors who had driven to the Mount Greylock summit, ate lunch inside the lodge and warmed themselves beside the two large stone hearths.
Hikers cited for their age by the Chamber this year included 85-year-old Eva Howland of Lenox Avenue, Pittsfield. Miss Howland looked spry despite the steep hike up the Cheshire Harbor Trail. She told the Chamber that she had been participating in the ramble since 1967.
Louis LeClaire of 218 Grove St., Adams, was the oldest man. At 78 years and 11 months old, he edged out another 78-year-old gent by several months, Dupuis said.
Shaun O'Keefe, 2 years, 10 months old, was the youngest climber, having made the trek with his mother, Karen O'Keefe of East Granby, Conn.
Ned and Dot Brown of Anchorage, Alaska, won the award for coming the greatest distance. Other visitors included hikers from Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Boston, and New York.
The annual trek is traditionally held on the Columbus Day holiday to permit many schoolchildren to participate.