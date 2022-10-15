A gaily trimmed wooden hobby horse to capture the heart of any little boy or girl and many a grown-up is the product of the ingenuity of a sister-brother team who say that it all goes back to childhood and their mother who was “a great one for crafts, we were brought up on it, so it’s small wonder we make things.”
Mrs. Virgilio Salvadore and her brother, William Corcoran of South Lee, work together to produce handmade items of considerable charm.
“It all started,” said Mrs. Salvadore, “with a hobby horse my brother made for his son. I volunteered to paint it and then people started wanting ones like it.
“This led us on to other things and I designed a bank and a candleholder; our pet project right now is a doll’s cradle copied from an antique and equipped with a music box.”
Enchantingly decorated with merry hearts, whimsical birds of talented Mrs. Salvadore’s own creation, and perky multi-colored flowers, their hand work is remarkable. “Each design is different,” she said, “because I never remember what I put on the other pieces.”
In a well-equipped workroom in the cellar of the Corcoran home, Bill whips up the hobby horses, banks, cradles and salt boxes. Then his sister takes over, gives them three coats of enamel, and decorates them.
The rocking horses are practically indestructible, according to Mrs. Salvadore, and so far have been made to order only. Priced at $15 they are on display at the Gingerbread House in Tyringham.
Explaining how she manages to keep her house spotless, do the decorating, and also some oil and tempera painting on the side, the lively artist said, “I just steal a little time. It only takes an hour or two to do the hobby horses.”
She went on to say she plans to redesign the banks before Christmas time and make them into little ranch houses with a slot in the chimney for the insertion of coins.
Her brother, who was a machinist at the GE and now is employed at Hurlbut Paper Co., started woodworking as a hobby and as with many people it has turned into a sideline.
They both feel that when you like to do something, it really isn’t work — it’s relaxation.