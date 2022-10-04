Youngsters skipped, jumped and whirled with ease in their hoops of many colors at Clapp Park this morning, but their watching parents must have felt a little old when the children failed time and again at the old-fashioned hoop roll.
Many of the spectators had undoubtedly rolled tires, steel hoops, circlets of any variety along the sidewalk or street as children. But the old-time event eliminated nearly all those who had mastered hula-hooping.
Vincent J. Hebert, superintendent of the sponsoring Department of Parks and Recreation, said, "Just give it a push and run along with it." The youngsters were more cautious, and few crossed the finish line 60 feet away.
But about 300 youngsters in several age groups demonstrated the waist and knee rolls with facility. They stood casually as if they were staring at something fascinating, and the hoops whirled and whirled.
A triumph in organization, the hula hoop contest started about 10 a.m. with 6- and 7-year-olds trying the waist roll. If they succeeded, they went on to jump-roping with the hoops, then the knee roll. The disastrous hoop roll was last.
The event was co-sponsored by radio station WBRK, which supplied a number of officials to supervise and the bicycle given as a grand prize.
Youngsters were required to do the waist roll for two minutes, jump for one, whirl the hoop around the knees for three and roll the hoop in a designated lane for 60 feet.
Knee-rolling seems to require a knock-kneed stance with the toes turned in at a careful angle. All heads were bent and one red-headed boy managed to qualify despite a running commentary on his awkward, but successful position.
Special event of the morning featured a large group of boys and girls under 6 years old. They "just happened to be here," Mr. Hebert said, so an event was added for them.
The diminutive children, almost small enough to stand inside their hoops, participated in an endurance event in the waist roll. Five survived four minutes and might have gone on until sometime next week if Mr. Hebert hadn't called a halt.