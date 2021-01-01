The year 1925, spent and old, was bidden farewell and the new year, 1926, a young and lusty youngster full of promise, was accorded a right royal welcome locally last night. Numerous gatherings of merrymakers, as in years past, were held and in some of the churches the customary watch night services were in order. The fine weather and absence of any great amount of snow rendered traveling easy and many from the surrounding towns came here for the occasion to join in the festivities. Large attendances were reported at all of the observances, including the midnight frolic at the Palace Theatre which was one of the features of the occasion.
Today has been observed in real holiday style with the stores and plants closed. There was the usual sunrise prayer meeting at the First Church this morning and special masses in the Catholic churches, while in St. Stephen’s church there was holy communion and in the Zion Lutheran church a regular New Year’s service with sermon by the pastor.
“Good wishes for a bright and prosperous New Year, 1926” was at the top of the menu card at The Wendell. The festivities were enjoyed by 450 persons.
A feature of this annual affair in the night life of the city is that the personnel of the attendance is subject to constant change. How many realize that 20 years have passed since the first one was staged? It was an innovation in Pittsfield — a bit of Broadway borne as it were on Berkshire breezes — and the intervening years have served only to enhance the popularity of the ancient regime. A dozen couples were present last night who had attended no previous affair in the series. They are enthusiastically hopeful that they will be on hand when 1926 wings its flight in the empyrean and 1927 finds its aerial way in.
A lovely dinner, served promptly and capped with boxes of bon bons for the ladies, was served from 9 o’clock until midnight.
At each place was a complement of New Year novelties — caps and hats and horns and squawkers and bells — rare old bells that had a value beyond the passing frivolities of the night. One man seriously said he intended to preserve his to be used as a dinner bell. It is of copper.