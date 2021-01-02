SHEFFIELD — This village, which 200 years ago was the first and most important town in the county, experienced a heartwarming upswing in the old year — not primarily in dollars and cents but in a renaissance and burgeoning of the pioneer spirit of sharing and helping that built Sheffield and Berkshire County in the first place.
The old year saw the dairy farmer and innkeeper clobbered with droughts, hurricanes, scorchers, mosquitoes and floods. Taxes went up a dollar and the railroad went out for a month. Mount Everett Regional School was snafued by a glass shortage and the holidays brought fires and tragedies.
But 1955 also saw Sheffield cast off its shackles as a tight little town of “rugged individualists” to become the hub of several communities composed of 5,000 neighbors with wide and divergent interests.
The pioneer spirit was reflected in the regional school district where five towns cooperated to give their school children and adults the best possible education. The Kiwanis Club, the Sportsmen’s Club, the Weaver’s Guild, the American Legion — all with members from neighboring towns worked together for the common good. People crossed town lines to cooperate in joint church services and summer schools, the Little League, the Catholic Youth Organization, the Pilgrim Fellowship, the PTA.
The spirit of sharing prompted the American Legion post to deliver truckloads of food and clothing to the flood victims of Winsted and the townspeople to meet appeals.
Albert M. Chapin of Balsam Hill Farm, a farmer for 43 years, said that conditions during the old year were about the same as 1954 for the dairy farmer, although the effects of the drought which burned up corn and hay will probably pull the profits down before the next harvest.
Sheffield’s largest industry has a brighter story with sales 15 percent over 1954. Harold R. Stover, president of Sheffield Plastics Inc., reports sales territories expanded to Ohio, Penn., Washington, D.C., and Boston. Opining that 1956 business prospects are even brighter, Mr. Stover said, “I expect a bigger market to share in, with keener competition, which is good for business in general.
New business came to Sheffield by the opening of the $120,000 Singer Sewing machine warehouse, Chet & Cal’s (Zielienski) roadside stand, the Cock and Bull Inn, Ray’s (Cole) Diner, Gilbert I. Dunton’s Sheffield Television Co. and Mrs. Charles Shook’s Mount Everett Greenhouse.