If in the past 36 years you’ve ever been shortweighted at the butcher market, if you’ve paid for five gallons of gasoline and received only four and one-half, if your prescriptions have not been filled to the letter of the formula, or if you’ve been taken for a sleighride on that supposedly 1-karat diamond ring, don’t blame the scales or the meters because they have been checked and sealed once a year by one of the most conscientious officials who ever “sealed” a weight or measure.
We are referring, of course, to John F. O’Kane, who turned his scales over yesterday to Francis J. Hughes, recent civil service appointee. Mr. O’Kane, who became 70 Dec. 8, officially begins his compulsory retirement this week after three decades of fighting to see that Mr. and Mrs. John Q. Public Consumer get their full measure — a fight in which he has faced all comers, from street corner peanut vendor to billion dollar oil corporation.
You don’t think so? Well, ask some of the gas stations who had to ship back dozens of the old gasoline hand pumps because Mr. O’Kane didn’t think they were giving the consumers the right measure. Ask some of the companies, who within the past 10 years tried to install gasoline pump meters that didn’t come up to Mr. O’Kane’s qualifications as to fair measure. That matter was aired out in executive sessions and the sealer’s decree stood.
John F. O’Kane is not as downright ornery as a few would try to make you think. He has been just as tough with the smallest as with the biggest. He once brought action against an old line local coal dealer for shortweighting, took a good blast from one of the local dailies, but when the smoke cleared away, Mr. O’Kane was vindicated and the newspaper came back with a nice pat on the back for him.
“I guess I’ve been cussed a good deal,” the retired sealer said as he still continued to putter around the sealer’s office today, “but I know most of the merchants are my friends and that I carry their respect.” A talk with all the merchants Mr. O’Kane has visited in the past three decades will bear that out.