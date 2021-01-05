On the snow-capped summit of Mount Greylock this morning, the great-great-grandson of the man who once called the State’s highest peak his own, was the guest of our most modern invention, the C.C.C. camp.
The Rev. Guy Wilbur Miner, now rector of St. Mary’s Church in Newton, is 66. Just 55 years ago as a boy in North Adams, he hiked up Greylock for the first time. Last August he did it again for the 161st time, and he doesn’t intend to stop there.
Every gorge and knob and trail that is a part of the towering mass of earth and stone is as familiar to Mr. Miner as the contours of his front yard.
He lived within its shadow as a boy; near, but not so near as his great-great-grandfather, Jeremiah Wilbur, whose farmhouse pierced the clouds and whose far-flung farmland reached to the summit.
Back in 1770, Jeremiah Wilbur married Patience Harrendeen and with three other families set out from Smithfield, R.I., for what was then the fastnesses of Western Massachusetts. On the slope of Greylock they built a log cabin between Mount Williams and Mount Pleasant. Here Jeremiah raised the largest flock of sheep within many miles; so great a flock that President Fitch of Williams College came up to see them and immortalized Jeremiah and his sheep in the diary that is now preserved in the college library.
Time passed, as is its custom, and Jeremiah was succeeded by James Wilbur, who for many years, was the proprietor of the old Berkshire Hotel, the present site of the Richmond Hotel. Later came Jeremiah 2nd, whose daughter married the father of Anson D. Miner, superintendent of schools in North Adams for 18 years, principal of the High School for 11 years and father of the present Mr. Miner.
Today Mr. Miner is the guest of George E. O’Hearn of Pittsfield, superintendent of the Greylock C.C.C. camp. Unstinting in his praise for the work being done by the camp personnel, Mr. Miner is giving valuable aid in the planning of the program of road reclamation, trail blazing and general conservation that is being conducted at the camp. His knowledge of the terrain, gathered during years of tramping on the mountain, will undoubtedly aid in the intelligent use of the activity of the 200 men in the camp.