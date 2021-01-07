In a private residence in Pittsfield there are assembled many relics of one whose name is inseparably linked with the Berkshires of a past generation and whose fame is part of its priceless literary heritage. It was in 1836 that Mrs. Fanny Kemble, one of the most popular actresses of that period, whose family, for generations, had made the name of Kemble famous, came to Lenox to pass the summer months. From that time on, during the many years of her sojourn in America, she continued to come to Lenox, and her books bear testimony to the place that this mountain village held in her heart.
Puritanical Lenox did not at first favor the advent of an actress, but she so identified herself with the town that in 1851, she bought a house on the Lenox-Stockbridge road. She continued to spend her summers there until 1856. At this time she leased her house, partly furnished, to a well-known Pittsfield family who finally bought it. Mrs. Kemble returned in 1877 to England, where she lived until her death in 1893. During this period Fanny Kemble was a prominent figure in the social life of London.
Mrs. Kemble, during her long career, played all the principal woman’s parts, notably Portia, Julia and Lady Teazle, but Julia in Sheridan Knowles’ “The Hunchback,” especially written for her, was perhaps her greatest success. During her visit to America, she married a southern planter, Pierce Butler, but she divorced him later and resumed her middle name. In 1847 she returned to the stage from which she had retired from her marriage, and later, followed her father’s example, gained great success as a Shakespearean reader. Mrs. Kemble, during her stay in Lenox, gave readings for charity, and many times her drawing room was the gathering place for distinguished literary audiences.
When “The Perch,” which was the name that Mrs. Kemble gave to her house, came into possession of the Pittsfield family, it was partly furnished with some of the identical furniture that the celebrated actress had used. The pieces, which were of the choicest design of the period, have all been carefully preserved and today are not only valuable antiques, but have the priceless sentiment of having belonged to one of the world’s most renowned players.
It was the privilege of an Eagle representative to inspect the trophies which now belong to a Wendell avenue resident. The treasures were handed down to him from his father, who bought the Kemble residence.