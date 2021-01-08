STOCKBRIDGE — “Stockbridge has always been accused of having formed a sort of mutual admiration society,” Mrs. Graham D. Wilcox told the Tuesday Club in an address entitled “Some History of Stockbridge.”
Mrs. Wilcox, curator of the historical room at the Stockbridge Library, referred to an 1864 Eagle article in which the “reporter stated that ‘as usual,’ the speeches at the dedication of the new library were filled with self-congratulation and praise of Stockbridge.”
Mrs. Wilcox noted, however, that the reporter went on to say that “in truth, there was some reason for it (the pride)” because Stockbridge has such a rich heritage. Mrs. Wilcox referred to the pride of the town fathers as “Stockbridgitis.”
She showed pictures of the Driggs house, once a stagecoach stop on the old Kinderhook Road in Glendale; the Karrick-Clark house, owned for many years by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow; Cherry Cottage, believed to be the oldest house in Stockbridge; and the Curtis houses in Interlaken.
Mrs. Wilcox also described some of the history of Lee and West Stockbridge as having “a slight Stockbridge flavor.”
She told of Deacon David Ingersoll, a revolutionary soldier from Stockbridge, whose residence changed to Lee when the boundary line between the towns was straightened in 1777.
Deacon Ingersoll was the first deacon of the Congregational Church in Lee. He owned a marble quarry which produced much of the marble for the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The deacon also owned extensive apple orchards, Mrs. Wilcox said, but one day he ordered all his apple trees chopped down as he had learned that many people were getting drunk from his cider.
Following the talk, tea was served to the 25 club members present at the meeting at St. Paul's parish house.