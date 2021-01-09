First Rural Resettlement Administration loan extended a farmer in Berkshire was paid this week. It went to William Wetherell of Hancock.
Head of a family of 13 living under one roof, Mr. Wetherell desired to improve the boxlike structure of four walls without partitions in which they have made their home since 1932. His check for $520, delivered by Berkshire Administrator Robert H. Beckwith, will enable him to build partitions for five rooms, replacing the present cloth curtains which alone divide the space; shingle the roof and build a chimney to replace the present stovepipe that projects through the roof and does not prevent leakage when it rains.
A second installment of $250, expected next spring, will make it possible for Mr. Wetherell to pipe water from the natural spring 300 yards from the house, build concrete floors in his cattle shed so that it will comply with requirements for marketing milk.
How will Mr. Wetherell pay back the loan? Looking into that was one of Administrator Beckwith’s first concerns. Investigation readily showed the applicant qualified. A resourceful man, Mr. Wetherell has applied himself industriously to setting up in the farming business. He bought the 80-acre farm in 1932, built the house himself. Two acres were planted to raspberries, a third acre will be filled with these bushes next spring. Another large patch was devoted to strawberries. Mr. Wetherell agrees with Massachusetts State College specialists that farmers of this State do not grow enough berries, that there is an assured market for them and that good prices are assured despite competition from New York and other near-by States.
Besides berries, Mr. Wetherell has three head of cattle and a small flock of chickens. He markets some cream, eggs and poultry. On the farm is a gravel bed, the contents of which have been approved by State engineers as material for State road construction and declared by selectmen to be the best gravel in town. The sale of gravel is a valuable part of the farm income. A skilled mechanic, Mr. Wetherell occasionally finds work in the village or on neighboring farms. He also sells a line of shoes and clothing throughout the Hancock section. Yesterday he finished several days’ work on town roads as a laborer. Never idle, he is the type of farmer to whom no task is small enough to scorn. That is just the reason he is regarded by the Rural Resettlement Administration as typical of the class of farmers it desires to help.