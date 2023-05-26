JIm Shulman: A&P grocery stores served the Berkshires for over 80 years

In 1949 when I was a youngster, my folks took me to my very first carnival, on Tanner’s lot in Pittsfield.
The lot at 37-39 Elm St., next to the Housatonic River, was the site of a tannery from 1798 until 1934 when the last building was razed. The lot was then left as a field for the next 16 years and became the place for such events as carnivals. A fledgling Pittsfield amusement company, Gillette Shows, (now 75 years old), staged their small carnivals with fun rides at this location.
In 1950, a large building was erected on Tanner’s lot. It would become the home of a 14,000-square-foot A&P supermarket, one of the city’s two largest grocery businesses along with First National Stores.
The new store with its 200 parking spaces would prove to be convenient shopping destination to our family and neighbors living nearby on Holmes Road.
A&P was founded in New York City in 1859 by partners George Gilman and George Huntington. The company was first called the Great American Tea Co., and it specialized in importing and selling coffee, tea and spices. In 1869 the owners changed the company name to The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. and began opening retail stores to sell all sorts of food items.
At the time, the plan was to open smaller neighborhood markets and thus have a large presence in a community. The company was extraordinarily successful and by 1930, A&P became the largest retailer in the country with over 16,000 stores and income of $2.9 billion. Its revenue was twice as much as Sears, the nation’s next largest retailer.
In 1913 Pittsfield had 90 grocery stores, mostly small, “ma and pa” operations. A&P opened its first local market that year at 313 North St. It was the firm’s 465th store in the country.
Over the next two decades A&P expanded its local presence with its A&P Economy Store brand, and by 1932 the firm had 16 locations in the city. Some of the chain’s small storefronts still exist today housing other small businesses.
However, by the late 1930s still at its peak, the parent company shifted its paradigm of operation by closing these smaller stores and instead focused on fewer and larger stores.
Pittsfield’s first self-service A&P store opened at 602-606 North St. in 1937. After World War II there were only three A&P stores left in the city.
The new Elm Street store, built in 1950, was the grocery chain’s first really large “super” market in the Berkshires. In the Elm Street area and southern part of the city, Pittsfield had one of its biggest housing booms. There were numerous new streets and homes planned and being built.
The population growth in the area also resulted in two new elementary schools and a junior high school, all built in the 1950s. With the Elm Street A&P opening, two of its other three remaining stores (on Summer Street and Newell Street) would close. North Street remained open.
My mother, being the family grocery shopper, found the new store about a five-minute drive and with convenient parking, much easier to access than many of the markets on North Street. My two younger sisters and I used to tag along with her on shopping days and tried to sneak goodies in the grocery cart that were not on her shopping list.
We were rarely successful in seeing more than one item make it beyond the checkout counter, but we never stopped trying. I remember some of the brands my mother used to buy that were unique to A&P.
The company produced many of its own products up until the 1970s, and these included items under their own A&P label and under the name of Ann Page, coincidentally having the initials of A and P. Baked goods were under the name of Joanne Parker and the store’s coffee brands were well known as 8 o’clock, Bokar and Red Circle.
By the 1970s other grocery store chains became competition for A & P. Once the nation’s leading retailer found it harder to keep up with modernization and the new conveniences offered in competitors’ stores.
In Pittsfield for years, the major competition for A&P was the First National Stores Co. However, in 1974, First National closed both its Pittsfield stores along with its remaining Berkshire County stores, and focused operations on more profitable locations elsewhere.
A&P stuck it out and kept the Elm Street store operating for 20 more years, closing it in 1995, the last of the firm’s Berkshire stores. Competition became too strong. The openings of Stop & Shop and Price Chopper stores in new large shopping centers, in Coltsville and the Pittsfield Lenox Road, offered between 60,000 and 80,000 square feet of shopping — four to five times the size of A&P.
Although A&P left the area, the company still operated in over 1,000 other locations nationwide. But in 2015 the national company just could not keep up with competition and filed for bankruptcy for the second time in five years. By the end of the year all A & Ps in the country were closed or sold off to competing large chains such as Stop & Shop and Albertson’s.
It is interesting that Walmart, one of the biggest national competitors, learned A&P’s strategy of bulk buying, underselling smaller “ma and pa” stores and opening much larger stores. While A & P eventually failed at this game, Walmart thrived and in 1990 became and has remained the nation’s leading retailer. (Last year the company’s worldwide income was over $600 billion.)
With my parents being empty nesters beginning in the mid-1970s, my mother was still loyal to A&P out of convenience and familiarity. She remained a frequent customer until the store closed in 1995.
She also continued shopping at Harry’s Supermarket that had opened next in the Elm Street location. But sadly, Harry’s too succumbed to the competition of the big national chains and closed in March 2012 after 16 years at that location.
The building and the property of Tanner’s lot was bought by a Pittsfield’s Centennial Holdings, LLC. and subsequently razed the store. The lot was still vacant when I last visited Pittsfield and once again, it looks like a perfect place for a carnival.