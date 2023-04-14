Jim Shulman: Prefabricated, all-steel Lustron homes installed in the 1950s can still be found in the Berkshires

As a youngster in the 1950s, I remember my folks pointing out to me a house on West Street in Pittsfield. Because the home looked sort of like a porcelain-enameled eatery I had seen in Albany, I thought my folks called it a "La restaurant" house.
Years later I learned they were really saying it was a Lustron home which meant “luster on steel.” Little did I know that in its day the Lustron went the same route as did the Edsel and Delorean cars of later times. They were all great ideas and heavily marketed, but had short lives.
After World War II, many US manufacturing plants that retooled for the war effort had become available for peacetime work. Carl Strandlund, a Chicago entrepreneur, wanted to convert one of these plants into manufacturing prefabricated service stations out of porcelain-enameled, cold rolled steel panels.
After a trip to the nation’s capitol, he quickly realized that availability of steel for his postwar idea was very iffy. He learned that the government had a much higher priority of seeing that returning veterans had permanent, affordable housing.
Strandlund saw this as an opportunity and shifted his service station concept to the manufacturing of minimum-maintenance, low-cost steel houses based on the same principles of his service station design. For this purpose, steel would readily be available, and thus the birth of the Lustron home.
Strandlund had tried to lease the Chicago building in which the famous Tucker automobile was made, but was unsuccessful and lost out to Preston Tucker. As a second choice, for $425,000, he leased a former Curtiss-Wright Aircraft building adjoining the Columbus, Ohio airport in nearby Whitehall. Here he set up his new industry to manufacture the homes in an automobile assembly line fashion.
The homes would be made with steel frames, walls and ceilings with a porcelain exterior. With this innovative design and approach and the government’s need for the housing, Strandlund was able to secure loans for $37.5 million from 1947-49.
The first designed buildings were 1,000 square feet and had two bedrooms, one bath, kitchen and living room, which compactly fit into a 31-foot by 35-foot floor plan. The inside walls, ceiling and surfaces as well as the exterior walls, roof and gutters were porcelain-enameled metal.
Essential inside items were built-ins that included a dish washer/clothes washer, sinks, bookcases, China cabinets, large closets, vanities in the master bedroom, sliding doors, overhead storage cabinets, kitchen ventilating fans and many other features.
The homes sold for an average price of $7,000 for the two-bedroom model. They were not only touted to be low maintenance and not needing to be painted, but were promoted as being rodent-proof, fireproof, lightning-proof and rustproof. This has pretty much been the case for the past 65 years as many of these houses have withstood the elements.
There were four styles of Lustron homes, and they each came in two or three bedroom models, ranging from the smallest at 713 square feet to the largest models at 1,209 square feet. Most Lustron homes were on concrete pads and some had single or two-car garages that were available in the same colors as the houses.
Lustron also manufactured carports and awnings. The houses came in several pastel colors — pink, tan, yellow, aqua, blue, green and gray. Since they never needed painting, owners were encouraged to wash the Lustrons with soap and water rather than paint them.
Several Lustron homes were built in and around the Berkshires and to this day almost all still exist. However, modifications and exterior changes make it difficult to spot some of them. (A national directory of locations can be found online.)
It was a big news story when the first Lustrons came to town. Local contractor Peter Francese was the distributor/installer. His first Pittsfield home was assembled on Rhode Island Avenue in April 1950. This was actually while the Lustron Co. was in the midst of foreclosure proceedings.
This home, called a Newport model, cost $7,800 and was only 713 square feet. The house had about 3,000 pieces and was carried in one 35-foot trailer-truck. It took about 360 hours to assemble the house. Being the first local Lustron home, there was a large public open house with the interior furnished by the New England Furniture Co.
Francese’s firm sold a dozen Lustron houses in the Berkshires, but records suggest only eight were actually completed. From 1946 to 1948 there were over 20,000 orders for the Lustrons in the U.S. with only 2,498 orders were fulfilled before the company declared bankruptcy in 1950.
Cost over-runs resulted in prices going up to $11,000 and with the cost of other conventional pre-fab homes selling from $5,500 to $8,500, many prospective buyers passed on the Lustrons.
Over the years and into the present, Lustron owners have sworn by their homes, and 2000 — or 80 percent —survive today. Some have had garages added and some are very unique like the Top of the Mark Motel in Canton, Ohio. This is a 32-unit motel constructed with left over parts from the liquidation sale of Lustron.
Most Lustrons have had some modifications in the exterior appearance or to the interior with heating and appliances being replaced. Seven of the original eight Lustron homes built in the Berkshires still exist can and are located in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington and Williamstown.
In 2007 a Lustron home was reassembled in Whitehall, Ohio, near the home of the original plant and is part of a local museum. In 2013 the Ohio Historical Society moved another Lustron home to its museum and has maintained a very complete historical display of the Lustron as part of a 1950s exhibit. Living in central Ohio, I have visited these exhibits often and still find them fascinating.