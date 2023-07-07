Jim Shulman: Benjamin Spock served as the mentor to our parents

Mention the name Spock to young parents and children of today and the majority of responses will describe a character in the "Star Trek" TV show or films.
But my first awareness of the name Spock came from a 25-cent paperback (Pocket Book) that my parents kept on their night stand for bedtime reading. The book was on child rearing and authored by Dr. Benjamin Spock. The title was "The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care." My parents’ copy had many pages folded and/or marked.
I recently asked my 96-year-old aunt from Pittsfield what she learned from using the book to raise her two daughters. Her emphatic response was “everything.” She described it as a bible of child rearing for her and all of her friends. They loved Dr. Spock!
My younger siblings and I were raised on many of the words and concepts from the wisdom of the famed author and pediatrician, Dr. Spock. In fact, most baby boomers, born after World War II were similarly raised using this handbook. It's been 77 years since the book’s initial publication, and to this day parents have been following much of Spock’s early recommendations on child rearing — even without buying the book or knowing who the man was.
Spock’s book was first published in 1946 at the start of the postwar baby boom era. In its first six months of publication the book sold a half-million copies. Since its release, over 50 million copies have been sold.
For parents who lived through the Depression years, the end of World War II welcomed them to a time of optimism, prosperity and new ways of seeing the world. These young adults had been raised under hard times with experts whose advice to their parents on child rearing emphasized rigidity and being strict.
The emotional needs for youngsters back then were often neglected. Spock’s approach was an about-face focusing on flexibility, permissiveness and affection. He gave parents a greater sense of confidence by communicating that they already had the tools necessary to be a good parent and that parenting was an evolving role; “a journey, not a destination.”
Not a cookbook approach
”Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.“
These were the words in the first line of the book. Spock conveyed to parents to trust their own instincts as opposed to using a cookbook approach to child rearing. After the war, popular magazines and other forms of the media became fertile grounds for experts from medical professions and religious leaders to pontificate strong opinions on what parenting should be.
Spock, on the contrary, advocated using common sense and evaluate what works instead of following a multistep process for each emerging parenting issue. His encouraging words gave confidence to young first-time parents who were nervous about their young arrivals. Although there were many pointers in the book, this message of trust was the prime concept for raising children.
Unlike other experts, Spock felt rigid schedules for things like feeding and sleeping were unnecessary. Although routines are convenient for parents, strict schedules were not recommended.
“Feed babies when they are hungry and let them sleep when tired.” Of course, naysayers felt coddling children was not good, and they would later attribute youth rebelliousness and self-indulgence of the 1960s and 1970s to Spock’s influence.
Among the experts on child development in the mid-1900s was psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. His theories of psychosexual development, included beliefs that during development, children could become fixated or stuck at oral, anal, phallic or genital stages of development.
They could develop serious complexes like castration or Oedipal. Freud believed child rearing practices could be responsible for these things. Hearing these ideas, many parents were terrified of any unusual behavior shown by their children.
In his early training Spock had studied psychoanalysis and learned the Freudian theories of unconscious sexual drives and their impact on development. In his book Spock did not discuss specific Freudian concepts. But he did encourage parents not to “overly” repress unusual behaviors in order avoid to future problems.
He asserted parents should at best “sit tight” and wait things out. Many of the odd behaviors that kids exhibit are more normal and widespread than new parents thought.
Experts of the day cautioned parents not to give their offspring too much affection with hugging and kissing as the kids would assuredly become spoiled. Spock on the other hand was an advocate of parents sharing such affection with their young ones.
In his writings he held that infants had emotional needs and should not be pushed too quickly into the regimens and behaviors of adults. Babies should be viewed as sources of joy. Unlike their parents’ generation many baby boomers as adults find hugging and kissing others as acceptable greetings. Many child experts see these expressions as a reflection of early experiences from having affectionate parents as advocated by Spock.
Since Spock’s book was first published in 1946, there have been 10 editions of the work, with updates on current medical findings and on social issues like use of day care and gay parenting. However, the book had lost much of its huge popularity in the late 1960s when Spock joined the controversial movement against the Vietnam War.
Politicians were critical of his participation in protests and thus discredited him as a guru. Some blamed his years of permissive advice for creating a generation of self-absorbed and spoiled young people. Child experts were also critical that his teachings were more anecdotal and not based on controlled research. Feminists targeted Spock for reinforcing sex role stereotyping.
Spock did acknowledge times were different and change is inevitable. He accepted some of the feedback and in later book editions changed the use of “he” as a pronoun to “the baby,” cautioned about gender stereotyping and focused on the importance of fathers sharing the parenting responsibility.
Despite criticism of his promoting over permissiveness, he always advocated firm parental leadership and emphasized mutual respect between parents and their children. As a tribute to this man, the book is now named, "Dr. Spock's Baby and Child Care."
Dr, Benjamin Spock died in 1998 at the age of 94. Despite the criticisms of Spock over the years, most us who were raised in the Berkshires during the baby boom years can’t complain today about our child rearing.
Our parents gave us a great community and things that the prior generation did not have. I have also always felt we were raised in the best of times and in the best of places. If anything, I thank my folks for using Dr. Spock’s book to contribute to those feelings.