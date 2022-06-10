Jim Shulman: If it swims, the Kahn Brothers had it

When I tell people I grew up in Massachusetts, they comment on how great it was to be near the ocean to get fresh seafood.
The Berkshires aren’t quite on the Atlantic, but we did have pretty fresh seafood when I was a kid. Pittsfield was only a few hours from Boston and coastal fisheries.
My earliest memories of fresh seafood were from shopping with my mother at a couple of Pittsfield’s fish markets. My parents were from Boston and had favorite fish like halibut, haddock, flounder, cod and scrod. I never could tell one from another.
Every so often mother would get a “gamier tasting“ fish like salmon or mackerel, and those I knew and liked the best. We never had shellfish at home, but fried scallops were my only choice when our family went to the Busy Bee restaurant on West Street.
The two fish markets in Pittsfield where we shopped were owned and operated by two brothers, George and Harold Kahn. Harold lived down the street from us on Sampson Parkway, and when we would shop at his store, we got a warm greeting.
The Kahn family moved to Pittsfield in 1913 from New York City. Patriarch Charles Kahn, a native of Germany, was a butcher by trade and took a job with the Albany Cash Market at 342 South St. in Pittsfield. At the time his son, George, was 11 years old and son, Harold, was 6.
In 1920 Charles bought the market where he worked and renamed it the People’s Market. Besides meat and poultry, the market became known for having a large variety of fresh fish.
From an early age George and Harold got their experience with seafood working in their father’s market. In 1929, when the brothers were in their 20s, they bought a former wholesale grocery store at 17-19 Clapp St. off of West Street and re-opened it as the Berkshire Wholesale Fish Co. Their long-term slogan became “if it swims, we have it.”
The business grew quickly to be Berkshire County’s largest fish wholesaler. By the early 1930s the Kahns dropped “wholesale” from the business name as they expanded to retail sales as well. The Kahn brothers worked hard, and by the 1940s, the store had also become the county’s largest retail fish vendor.
In addition to working hard, the two brothers “played” hard. George was a world traveler and sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was often a speaker at community organizations, where he’d show movies about big game hunting in the jungles or fishing in exotic places.
Harold was also an ardent sportsman, both hunting and fishing. He had fished the Atlantic from Nova Scotia to the British West Indies. In 1962 his catches of a 175-pound, 10-foot-plus blue marlin and a 15-pound sailfish were mounted and displayed at Bernie’s Sporting Goods store in the Allendale Shopping Center.
For 22 years Harold and a friend would go on an annual 10-day hunting trip to Nova Scotia. In 1964, on his annual trip, he made his biggest kill: a 450 pound black bear.
In 1946 George had decided to retire from the fish business and sold his share of the company to his brother. But three years later, he decided to re-enter the retail fish business and opened Geo. Kahn Fish Market at 103 Columbus Ave. in what had been Marshall’s Orange Car (a citrus vendor).
Although our family mostly patronized the Berkshire Fish Co. on occasion we would go to George’s business. When we’d shop at Pittsfield Rye Bakery or Jack’s Delicatessen, across the street from the Geo. Kahn Fish Market, we’d pick up some fresh catch there. George operated this business until 1955 and then moved to Greenfield, where he did some part-time butcher work. He died in that community in 1987 at the age of 85.
In 1949, Harold had relocated the Berkshire Fish Co. to 132 West St. and it remained the city’s largest independent seafood market. As a youngster I remember seeing live lobsters in a tank at the new store. I was fascinated watching them swimming, but never chose to try lobster meat until well into adulthood.
In 1964 Harold added a new lobster pool to the store that could hold from 500-1,000 live lobsters; an incredible sight for a local fish market. Only four years later in 1968, Harold was forced to move the market due to the city’s urban renewal efforts that resulted in the razing of most commercial buildings on West Street. Many of the businesses relocated elsewhere in Pittsfield, including the Berkshire Fish Co., which moved to 157 Seymour St. (now the location of Vong’s Thai Restaurant).
As the larger local grocery chain stores evolved into supermarkets, e.g., First National Stores, A & P and Grand Union, they all included departments with large varieties of seafood. Shoppers could now do one stop shopping for all their needs including almost any kind of fish or shellfish. The days of independently operated stores, as fish markets, butcher shops, bakeries and mom and pop grocery stores, became numbered, including the Berkshire Fish Co.
In 1970 Harold had turned the fish market over to his son Robert, and he and his wife retired to Hallandale, Fla., where he continued to enjoy his sport fishing interests. Harold died in 1980 at the age of 73. Sadly, the Berkshire Fish Co. closed earlier in 1973 after having served the city for nearly 45 years.
I have fond memories as a youngster visiting both of the Kahn Brothers’ fish markets and will always remember the original store’s slogan of “if it swims, we have it.” Perhaps, it is also because I remember a newspaper story about a customer who had come into the market after seeing the slogan in the window. The shopper asked Harold if he had Esther Williams, the then-famous actress/swimmer.