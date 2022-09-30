Jim Shulman: The boxer who made North Street’s Majestic Restaurant a destination

It is hard to believe in the 1950s there were 50 eateries located within a few blocks of North Street. One of the most popular was hard to miss as it had the largest of signs protruding out over the street.
The Majestic Restaurant at 257 North St. had a huge electric sign that lit up like a theater marquee.
The business first opened as an ice cream parlor in 1921 and was called the Majestic Confectionary. In 1928 a Greek immigrant, named Peter Plumpides, bought and expanded the parlor into an eatery he called the Majestic Restaurant.
After 17 years he sold it to William Daligian, who ran the restaurant for 35 years. In 1948 two brothers in their 30s, Francesco “Frank” and Antonio “Tony” Salvaggio bought the popular eatery for $30,000.
The older brother, Frank, and his family took over the operation, which became known as Frankie Martin’s Majestic Restaurant, and then Frankie Martin’s Steak House during my baby boomer years. The story of the charismatic owner is interesting.
Frank Salvaggio was born in 1910 in Fidelfia, Italy, but came to this country with his parents and three older siblings when he was only 11 months old. The family settled in Pittsfield when Frank was 4.
As a youngster, he got the nickname of “Frankie Yeah Yeah” as he stuttered and when asked his name, he’d say Yeah Frankie and Yeah Salvaggio. During childhood the lad always worked to help the family by peddling newspapers, carrying groceries and doing other chores.
But by the age of 7 or 8, he would often get into trouble and was placed in foster homes in Eastern Massachusetts for nearly two years. As a teen back in Pittsfield, he had the reputation of a tough guy who often got in fights with bullies.
A staff member of the Boys Club became a mentor who helped Frankie channel his energy. The teen learned boxing techniques, and by the late 1920s, he pursued professional boxing.
One of his trainers who couldn’t pronounce Salvaggio, talked the young man into changing his name. Now known as Frankie Martin, he boxed professionally throughout New England and New York. He had been in 168 bouts, won 148 of them, lost 16, had four draws and was never knocked out.
In 1933 at the young age of 23, Frankie retired. His boxing career began during the Great Depression, and he could not make a decent living at the sport. He was able to make a steadier income from restaurant work that he had been doing since a teen. In his short boxing career, Frankie started saving money to someday open his own restaurant.
In 1941 at age 37, the former boxer and his younger brother, Tony, bought a restaurant in New Lebanon and called it Frankie Martin’s Roadhouse. The eatery and bar were popular, but fires in 1946 and 1947 destroyed the business.
In 1948 the brothers had the opportunity to purchase the Majestic Restaurant, which turned out to be a good investment. The restaurant became one of the most popular North Street eateries due to both the fame and charisma of Frankie and its hours of operation. Open from 7 a.m. to 1 or 2 a.m., the Majestic accommodated all three work shifts of the major local employers. At closing time Frankie rang a boxing bell and would yell to patrons, “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here!”
I remember the dining section of the Majestic was separated from the bar. It was located on the right side of the restaurant and mostly had two- and six-seat booths. The dinner menu was traditional with soups, salads, sea food, steaks, chops and desserts. Breakfasts included omelets, egg dishes and sides and lunch offered over 30 kinds of sandwiches.
The J shaped bar on the left side of the Majestic always seemed to be busy with patrons. The inside of the restaurant was decorated with framed photos of famous people who were Frankie’s acquaintances.
The restaurateur appeared in pictures with fighters such as Rocky Marciano, Muhammed Ali, Rocky Graziano, and Jersey Joe Walcott. There were also many photos of Frankie with politicians such as John F. and Robert Kennedy, Adlai Stevenson, and Albany Mayor Erastus Corning. Frankie was proud of a 1959 photo in which Massachusetts Gov. Foster Furcolo appointed him to the State’s Boxing Commission.
Throughout the baby boom years, the Majestic Restaurant became a “go to place” for many locals. Frankie sponsored local sports teams and events and was known to be very generous in contributing to local agencies and causes.
In 1952 his sponsored team won the national championship of the All-American Amateur Baseball League. Throughout the years his wife, Amelia, and later his son Frank “Chico” joined him in running the restaurant. Amelia was known to bake birthday cakes for regular patrons who lived alone and had no family.
In 1977 Frankie decided to retire at age 67 and the restaurant closed. At this time many North Street businesses were feeling the impact of the downsizing of GE. In the '70s the Majestic’s clientele mostly came for the bar and the number of these patrons had also dwindled.
Frankie’s children had other career opportunities and the long hours of the Majestic were too much strain on raising young families. After the closing, the famous Majestic Restaurant sign was removed and stored by an electrician for over 22 years. In 1995 the sign was brought to a local scrap yard. I was contacted to help the owner sell it, but unfortunately an employee accidentally ran over it leaving a pile of scrap
I thank friends, Chico Martin and Melinda Martin Wendling for their reminiscing with me about their dad. They admired Frankie and shared stories and photos about the Majestic from his humorous annual Halloween get-up as a “bar matron” to his interesting customers, such as the person who left his prosthetic leg with shoe in a booth and never came back for it. The family still wonders how the man left the restaurant.