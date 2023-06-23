Jim Shulman: Bradlees, the big-box store that offered a hometown shopping experience

Big-box store has been used to describe national chains with retail stores that are square in shape and generally over 50,000 square feet.
These outlets have a wide variety of products such as clothing, appliances, housewares, hardware, toys, sporting goods, cookware, plants, food, etc. Big-box stores first became popular in the 1960s in response to consumer preferences for one-stop shopping as opposed to smaller specialty stores.
The earliest big-box stores in the Berkshires were Zayre which opened in Pittsfield in 1959 and Big N, which opened in the city in 1962. One of the most popular and successful big box stores that came to Pittsfield was Bradlees, which opened in 1965.
This chain focused on offering a hometown feel with friendly and helpful staff and a wide range of merchandise at discounted prices. These strategies were employed to build a loyal customer base, including young baby boomers.
Bradlees got its name from the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., where the founders held their original planning meetings. The organization’s first store opened in 1958 in New London, Conn.
It was only three years later that the New England based grocery chain, Stop & Shop, had acquired the young company that was headquartered in Braintree. Recognizing that mass merchandizing stores were opening next to super markets, Stop & Shop began locating its grocery stores beside the newly acquired Bradlees. The locations made convenient food and merchandise shopping for shoppers.
When Bradlees opened in Pittsfield, the firm’s 34th store in the chain, the store incorporated groceries into the new store rather than having separate entities. This proved to be a major cost savings for the owners and a convenient shopper strategy that is prevalent in today’s marketplace.
Different than its competitors, Bradlees opted to own its own real estate vs. signing long-term leases. The company also subsumed under each store’s ownership departments that competitors often leased out to other organizations.
Bradlees was located on Merrill Road near Coltsville Corners on 10 acres of the former Prentice dairy farm. The store was a massive 85,000 square feet, making it Pittsfield’s largest single-floor retail merchant at the time.
On opening day of Oct. 30, 1965, The Berkshire Eagle described customers storming the new store akin to crowds at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair. The anticipated yearlong opening was a smashing success; so much so that police had to man the entrances to control shoppers entering.
The 1,000-car parking lot was overflowing onto and across the street. The newspaper reporter commented that store rivals, Zayre and Big N, played to empty lots and implied that North Street businesses and local supermarkets were all but ghost towns.
The Bradlees store layout in Pittsfield was similar to the other stores in the Northeast chain. The self-service food center was on the store’s northside and mass merchandising on the south side. The separation of the departments under one roof is familiar these days of the many major super center box stores and warehouse clubs.
The store design was based on the theory that women go to the right and men go to the left in these stores, and at some point, they meet in the middle of the store near hardware. However, Bradlees also interspersed bargain counters throughout the store to entice shoppers with deals that couldn’t be resisted.
Of course, a few skilled shoppers only filled their carts with the loss leaders. But to Bradlees’ satisfaction and that of marketing specialists, most customers ended up with wares that were not on their shopping lists.
The store had checkout registers in each department that made it easier for shoppers than coping with long lines. My baby boomer friends and I gravitated mostly to music and sporting goods departments, where we eagerly parted with allowances and a chunk of job earnings.
Nationally Bradlees remained profitable through the early 1990s. In 1992, a year after Stop & Shop went public, it sold all of its Bradlees stores to an investment group.
The new owners struggled to keep the business profitable in the face of a number of challenging factors including problems in the economy. In 1999 the firm emerged from bankruptcy protection. However, it was unable to compete with larger national chains like Target and Walmart.
Bradlees finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2000, and in March 2001 was forced to close all of its stores.
Pittsfield’s Bradlees had a long run of 35 years and outlasted its major early competitors. Big N closed in 1978, Zayre, 10 years later and K-Mart shut its doors in 1998 after a shorter 20-year run. Bradlees did remain open until 2000 and was almost the last of the company’s stores to shutter.
Its former parent company, Stop & Shop, is still present in the Berkshires and appears to be strong even after several mergers and acquisitions.
Being a smaller regional player, Bradlees was never the major national player like those still operating today, e.g., Target, Costco and Walmart. It did have a success that was limited to the Northeast over its first 35 years from its inception in 1958. At its peak located in seven Northeastern states, it had over 105 stores and 10,000 employees.
Many of us baby boomers still have fond memories of shopping in the Merrill Road Bradlees store. With the more recent popularity of online shopping, many more of these big box stores’ days may be numbered as well.