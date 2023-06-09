Jim Shulman: Reflecting on advice from our parents — and dispelling myths

As baby boomers, we learned from a young age to obey our parents.
Not always were the lessons and advice they gave the full truth. Often, we were given well intended myths, or “old wives tales” meant to keep us safe and healthy.
These were not always based on fact. Many sayings have continued to be passed on by baby boomers to their own children and now to grandchildren. A friend recently sent me a drawing with a stick figure surrounded by the admonitions and myths promulgated by parents.
Investigating the truth behind these assertions has been an interesting task. Here are some of those I recall and the analysis by experts.
“Wait an hour after eating before you go swimming.”
As children before we even learned to swim, it was almost a punishment to go to a picnic at one of the lakes and then have to wait an hour after eating before playing in the water.
The truth is that unless we are going to exercise strenuously after eating, recreational swimming is not likely to cause cramps. With strenuous exercise, the diversion of blood flow to the stomach for digestion could temporarily decrease the blood going to muscles and hence, cramping could occur.
This is unlikely to be a problem for youngsters who don’t do much more than wade in the water.
“Don’t run with scissors” or “Don’t run with a stick or you’ll poke your eye out.”
Parents have their kids’ safety as a major concern and running with any sharp object is obviously dangerous.
Researchers suggest injuries from kids running with scissors are a small percent of an estimated 4,500 injuries each year from kids actually using this sharp instrument. There are many more eye injuries from other sharp toys and objects like swords, wands, fishing poles, etc.
Non-gunpowder guns account for a tremendous number of eye injuries among youngsters. In the early 1990s there were as many as 30,000 such injuries annually from the then popular BB guns.
Other items that result in eye damage in young people include lasers, aerosol sprays and fireworks. Many of these and the following admonitions from our parents focused on keeping our eyes safe. It’s no surprise for scientists, as they see vision as the most important sense.
“Don’t sit so close to the TV or you’ll go blind.”
As kids, we inevitably sat close to our smaller screen black-and-white TV screens. Our eyes do change shapes as we shift from distant to close-up viewing. It turns out that with age, our eyes can lose their flexibility to make those shifts. Thus, older folks may have more visual problems.
However, eyes of children are at the peak of flexibility and have no problem in shifting back and forth. Interestingly, in the 1960s sitting too close to TVs may have posed another problem. It was found that some televisions emitted 100,000 times more radiation than federal health officials considered safe and this could have caused damage to eyes or other organs.
With the newer, large-screen TVs, sitting close is no longer a big issue. TV has often been blamed when children have unrelated visual problems and start sitting closer to the TV to see it, but the TV is not the cause.
"Don’t cross your eyes; they will get stuck like that."
It wasn’t unusual for us to temporarily make ”funny faces” by crossing our eyes, much like the comedian Jerry Lewis would often do in the movies. While we may have worried our parents, opthalmologists reassure us that this action will not have lasting effects.
It may cause some muscle fatigue like any other of our muscles when we exercise, but they return to normal after a period of rest.
Reading in the dark is bad for your eyes or can lead to blindness
I remember reading at night past bedtime using a flashlight. Parents were quick to tell me that such strain on the eyes could cause me to go blind.
Eye strain by reading in the dark or staring too long at a TV, cellphone or other device is just like any other organ or muscle that is overworked by being in a tensed position too long. This can cause some temporary discomfort, sore eyes, blurriness or pain. But medical experts hold that it is temporary and will not lead to blindness.
“Clean your plate; people are starving in Africa.”
During our childhood, when my parents served us liver, foul smelling fish, asparagus and a few other “icky” tastes, we ate around these items. We then heard the familiar words from our parents.
Other friends’ parents gave similar messages about people starving in other countries parts of the world. The simple truth was that cleaning our plates did nothing for these unfortunate people. It was more of a parental message not to waste food.
Many of our parents grew up in harder times like the Great Depression, often with little to eat. Most baby boomers were fortunate to have enough food growing up. But kids are often reluctant to try new foods or adapt quickly to unfamiliar tastes.
To have their kids finish a meal some parents used a variety of means including guilt by using the starving quote. Others tried bribery using a tasty dessert or another treat to coax their kids to clean their plates.
"Make sure you have on clean underwear in case you’re hit by a truck."
The parental threat of a terrible, but rare incident of being hit by a vehicle may have traumatized some youngsters.
In an accident situation, first responders are not likely to be interested in the condition of or even presence of one’s underpants. Paramedics or other medical professionals are more concerned with the victim’s consciousness, breathing, bleeding, broken bones, etc.
Our parents generally used this message to be sure we wore clean clothes in general.
"If you don’t stop crying, I will give you something to cry about."
This statement was often made by parents intimating a spanking if crying didn’t stop.
Reliance on physical punishment may lead to serious abuse. Mental health experts would say that the repeated use of this message could be the cause of many problems later in life and does not result in good behavior.
Out of fear, children can learn to hold back their feelings and that crying is a sign of weakness. For some youngsters it may not be able to easily stop crying.
Before we had diagnoses like attention-deficit/hyperactivity-disorder and pediatric depression, parents may have exacerbated these conditions trying to stop their child from crying. Since baby boom days, many parents have learned to talk things out or use a form of “timeout” to think about the situation.
“Don’t swallow gum; it will stay in your stomach for 7 years.”
Very few of us made it through childhood without swallowing chewing gum at least once, and yet we survived.
Gum like most food actually passes through us rather quickly. Our digestive system breaks down the sweeteners, flavors and preservatives while the rubbery base of gum gets excreted in bowel movements.
Only large amounts of gum can cause intestinal blockage and this is more likely if attached to other indigestible items like sunflower seed shells.
These are just some of the many well intended words of wisdom imparted by parents to baby boomers and likely for generations before and since. Even if some of these aren’t true, our parents wanted us to grow up safely and we thank them for this.