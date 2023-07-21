Jim Shulman: The Great Radium Springs contains no radium, but it produced water and soda

Every summer our family went on outings to Mickle’s Grove or the Pittsfield State Forest on Cascade Street. We always passed by a huge barn across from the entrance road to the state forest.
Over the years I’d see a number of dairy cows congregating outside of the barn and by a small adjacent pond. When I moved out west in the late 1960s and visited family in Pittsfield, often I drove by the barn over the next 30 years and noticed how it now was in a gradual state of collapse from age and neglect. Each visit I expected to see just a pile of rubble.
This barn was part of a 125-acre farm bought in 1933 by William Scace III, a dairy farmer, a city councilor and storyteller. His grandson, Charlie Scace, was a junior high classmate and friend back in the late '50s. Charlie, his siblings and parents all worked on their grandfather’s farm while growing up.
Charlie would often talk to me about his chores, tending to their herd of dairy cows, a few beef cattle and chickens. I was always curious about the size and history of the barn, but never really asked him about it.
About 20 years ago I began collecting antique bottles from the Berkshires. One of the most interesting bottles that I found was embossed with the name, “Great Radium Spring Company, Inc.“ and “Pittsfield, Mass.”
Much to my surprise as I researched the bottle, I learned that this company built that huge barn as a water bottling plant shortly after 1910, over 20 years before it was bought by Scace. Even more surprising I then recalled that I knew something about the area when I was a teen in the 1960s, but not about the bottling company.
In high school years I was interested in exploring caves of the Berkshires, and I found a book at the Berkshire Athenaeum called New England’s Buried Treasure. It was written in 1946 by Clay Perry, a local spelunker, or cave explorer, who described a marble cave off of Cascade Street called the Great Radium Springs cave.
He described it as the third-longest cave in New England at 450 feet. Interested only in caves back then, I had no idea of the bottling company and its location, and I didn’t pay much attention to the name until I found that first bottle some 40 years later.
In his book, Perry described the cave and smaller ones as marble with the water originating from springs in them that emanated from the watershed of the eastern Taconics. The author shared that the water in the 1940s was used primarily to feed a number of nearby ponds. Some were used for raising rainbow trout to stock Onota Lake. Other ponds at Mickles Groves and the Scace Farm were used as swimming holes.
Perry described the large cave and several smaller caves as somewhat dangerous with cases of people getting stuck in them. Only kids could get through the main cave, but had to swim underwater in some parts to travel from one end to another.
Since my friends and I almost got stuck exploring another cave near Stockbridge, we wisely passed on this risky adventure. Besides, we were told that the main cave was on private property and blocked up for safety reasons by the 1960s.
The Great Radium Spring Co. was formed in 1910 with a business office at 24 North St. and a bottling operation at the Cascade Street farm. The founder was Fred Osteyee, who for several decades had operated a very successful local construction company with his brother Edwin.
The Osteyee Brothers had numerous private and public projects including the building of the state armory on Summer Street and remodeling of many theaters, the courthouse, stores and much more. Fred Osteyee owned all the buildings on Wahconah Park and even the local baseball team playing there.
Ever an entrepreneur, Osteyee had semiretired from the construction trade in 1910 and pursued the spring water business. He saw it as an opportunity to market pure spring water at a time when Pittsfield faced water shortages due to limited capacity of the city’s existing reservoirs, summer droughts and the new large Farnum Dam not being scheduled for completion for at least another two years.
Osteyee had purchased the site, known as the Pine Crest Farm, as it had a pristine stream of water flowing through it that could be bottled and sold locally and perhaps, nationally in the future. The water in the stream came from one of those smaller caves.
The discovery of the springs on the farm dated back to the late 1850s when Gov. George Briggs bought and retired to the farm. When the water source was discovered, reports were that 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of water flowed every hour year-round at a temperature no warmer than 42 degrees.
Another smaller nearby cave included one at neighboring Mickle’s Grove, which became the Catholic Youth Center's Camp St. Michael in the late 1950s.
Twelve years ago I was given a tour of the camp area by George Mickle, who grew up next to the property. George showed me the cave with the spring feeding the camp’s pond and told a story of how one of his brothers got stuck in the cave as a kid and nearly drowned.
He shared that the water emanating from the springs in these caves was pure and a great source of drinking water. When I asked, he chuckled about the idea the water might be radioactive with radium in it.
With such a great source of pure water it made sense for a company bottling natural spring or pure water to be located in this area. But what did this have to do with radium in the cave and bottling product names?
Shortly after the Curies discovered radium in 1898, the element was touted by promoters as having invigorating and medicinal properties. Many radium-infused products were then marketed and promoted as having the magical health benefit.
Radium in food, drinks, toothpaste, beauty products and other items may have given some users extra energy. However, by the early 1930s, medical and science experts learned of the harm of prolonged radioactive exposure and that ended the widespread use of the element.
Radium may occur naturally in spring or stream water as small amounts can be picked up from earth or stones. But these small amounts are generally considered safe.
The Great Radium Spring Co. water was not known to have any radium in or added to its water. Osteyee chose the bottled water name for marketing purposes. Adding the word radium suggested that the product had curative powers similar to the waters of resort areas like Saratoga Springs in New York.
After the early years Osteyee’s company turned more to bottling carbonated spring water or soda under the Mayflower name in flavors like Root Beer, Birch Beer, Orange and Ginger Ale.
In 1916 Osteyee sold the company to NY investors and over the next decade, at least three other local men successively bought and ran the business. By 1930 the company had closed and three years later, William Scace III bought the farm and converted the bottling plant building into the dairy cattle barn.
Beginning in 1935 for over a decade, Scace leased several spring fed ponds on the farm to local sportsmen clubs for rearing trout to stock Onota Lake and Berkshire brooks.
For decades the Scace family continued farming using the huge barn. In 2007 after the passing of the family patriarchs, the family sold off the remaining livestock and razed the barn.
The city provided an impetus to take down the crumbling barn by condemning is as dangerous. On hometown visits I still drive down Cascade Street for nostalgic looks at the site and miss the old sagging barn.