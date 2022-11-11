Jim Shulman: How did we become so much like our parents?

When I played Bob Dylan’s first album in 1963, my folks frowned and yelled, “You call that music? When we were your age, we had great music with big bands and crooners. You have no taste!”
As my younger sisters favored The Beatles and then harder rock bands, our parents’ critique of the music choices continued.
I can’t tell you how many times our folks would tell us how we had so many more things and experiences than they ever had. Yet they would boast about their childhoods. In the 1960s my parents were out of touch with my baby boomer generation’s music, hair styles, clothing choices and much more.
They just didn’t appreciate or accept the changing times. My friends and I were definitely hip and our folks were just square. They were too set in their ways and too old fashioned to adapt to the changing times. This was a “generation gap.”
Twenty years ago, when my nephews delighted in seeing my reaction to rap music with expletives. My first thought was, “How could they call that music?” At their age we had the best of music being the '60s! It is now 60-plus years since my teen years, and I can’t deny that I react to the changing times just like my parents.
This is so evident when young kids show me features on my cellphone, and I tell them that I will never use these things. I avoid moving beyond Facebook on the internet. I am out of touch in terms of Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp or any other forms of social media. I am really no different than my technology-challenged parents whom I could not convince to use a personal computer some 25 years ago.
I still can’t easily program the thermostats in our zone heating system. I have no idea how to find all of the features in our four-year old car. I fumble using my cellphone to go to view a QR code or pay restaurant tabs. I ignore texts and most calls too.
When I get together with older baby boomer friends, we all share our similar frustrating experiences. After we finish a litany of our ailments, aches, pains, surgeries and such, we inevitably talk about how kids and grandkids have it soft these days. Just like our folks, we labor on about how our offspring are so much more spoiled than our generation.
Although we may not have thought our childhood was peachy at the time, now there are few of us baby boomers who would deny that we grew up in the best of times.
When we were kids, most of us lived in neighborhoods where we rarely locked doors. We had friends that we would visit or would visit us without arranged play dates. Some of us just walked into friends’ houses without a knock on the door. Drinking filtered or bottled water was unheard of and mostly if we were thirsty while playing outside, would drink water from the garden hose.
In our backyards or parks we played tackle football, hardball baseball and rode our bikes without protective helmets or other safety gear. On Halloween by second or third grade most of us went out alone and never worried about predators, eating homemade goodies or having dangerous objects in treats that required X-ray inspection.
When it came to recreation, fancy sneakers didn’t exist. Our sports specific attire was minimal and generally found only in organized team sports. As kids most of us never heard of or played sports like soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, squash or pickleball. We played king on the mountain, tag, red rover, dodgeball and scores of other unsupervised games that are now considered dangerous or risky.
Sure, we had our share of fights often with peers, but rarely in our high school years, and no one used guns and knives. Swimming in outdoor pools was foreign to most of us. None of our friends had more than kiddie wading pools in their yards. In the summer we swam in lakes or swimming holes. We walked or rode our bikes everywhere and even when it was dark.
When we went to schools or “upstreet” a few miles away from home, we would take the bus. Getting a ride in the family car was more often a treat. Taxis were seldom used and Uber was not an option. I recall hitchhiking as a teen and never had much fear.
When it came to health issues, all kids got inoculations like the polio vaccine without the politicized challenges we’ve seen with COVID. We had our share of injuries, scrapes, splinters and cuts that were treated with remedies such as Mercurochrome or stinging iodine.
Hospital trips for injuries were very rare. As toddlers we got bitter cod liver oil or ADC drops for healthy growth and not sweet tasting gummy vitamins. Food allergies, lactose intolerance and gluten free diets were unheard of back in the day.
Speaking of health, we were exposed to asbestos, lead paint, and all kinds of chemicals that are now taboo. In the summer we chased the “bug man” running in the fog of the toxic DDT he sprayed to kill mosquitos. When needed, the schools gave us aspirin or first aid without parental consent and fear of lawsuits.
Health education was little more than a description of basic food groups. We didn’t have sex-education classes, at least us boys. There were no condom lessons as we approached teen years and very few teens had to deal with unplanned pregnancies.
In junior high if reproduction was taught in science classes, it was presented about fish or other species and no mention of their anatomical parts. Peer group talk was our introduction to sex and often presented distorted or via jokes.
I remember making plastic models with airplane “dope,” but I had no desire to sniff it to get high. Drugs were only to be taken when sick. After all we were told drugs were evil, ultimately make you a heroin addict and you die young. Even younger baby boomers that experimented with drugs seldom used needles or became addicted. And ADD or ADHD treated by stimulants while parents were on anti-depressants or tranquilizers were all as foreign as the concept of dysfunctional families that could require weeks and maybe years of meds and therapy.
Yes, we had toys, mostly given on birthdays, Christmas or Hanukkah. Other times toys were small and from five-and-ten-cent stores. Electronic toys like Xboxes were years from being invented. We thought any toy with batteries or using a plug was pretty cool, but we rarely got them.
Despite our challenges growing up, we had great times as baby boomers. Our parents thought we had life much softer than they did, and we did not truly appreciate life’s experiences as they did. Funny how we feel that now about the younger generations and resist many of their ways.
It is an inevitable part of maturing that we have become our parents and view the younger generations as our folks did ours. Time will tell if those younger people will see their youth as we do ours and struggle with change, but I will bet on it.
Despite my parent’s view of Bob Dylan, he was right on when he sang:
Your old road is rapidly agin'
Please get out of the new one
If you can't lend your hand
For the times they are a-changin'