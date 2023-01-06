Jim Shulman: How I become an enthusiastic Berkshire deltiologist

I was into deltiology long before I ever heard of the word. Actually, I was worried when someone I met called me a deltiologist several years ago. Little did I know that deltiology was the hobby of post card collecting; a favorite hobby of many baby boomers.
In fact, collecting postcards is the third most popular national “collecting hobby,” following stamp collecting and coin collecting. Postcard collectors often organize their cards in notebooks easy to view. Those with really large collections put the cards in special file boxes that can be categorized. Smaller collectors will often frame favorites to display in their homes.
My first postcard collection began when I was 9 years old in the mid-1950s when our family drove to California to visit my west coast grandparents. I was given a small allowance to buy a penny postcard at our stops for gasoline, lodging or tourist spots. By the end of the trip, I had collected close to 50 cards from such places as the Grand Canyon, the San Diego Zoo, the Hollywood Bowl, Hoover Dam, the Rocky Mountains and much more.
As I got older, I started other collections like stamps and baseball cards. I pretty much forgot about postcards as we did not go on long family road trips anymore. Collecting local postcards was not as interesting to a youngster.
Then in the early 1970s when I moved to Ohio, I was friends with a co-worker who was a postcard collector. On one of her vacations, she mailed me a 1950s postcard of the Mount Greylock memorial tower that she found in an antique shop. She knew I was from the Berkshires and might appreciate a nostalgic item. Boy was she right on. From this one card, I became hooked on a new hobby. Unknowingly I became a deltiologist, soon collecting vintage postcards from the Berkshires.
Living in Ohio, I wasn’t sure I could really find many Berkshire cards. So, I placed an advertisement in The Berkshire Eagle indicating I wanted to buy nostalgic and historic local postcards. I was surprised to get a number of responses from enthusiastic collectors who sold me unique cards for reasonable prices. But even more important is that they gave me a lot of pointers on postcard collecting.
Over the next nearly 50 years I frequented countless antique stores, postcard shows and online auctions to amass a couple thousand unduplicated cards from the Berkshires. I have met many other Berkshire postcard collectors who are about baby boomer age. We all concur that our generation is probably just about the last generation of deltiologists. Younger people don’t collect things and frankly, don’t understand why our generation does.
The term deltiology was actually coined by a college professor in 1945, but did not appear in the dictionary for about 20 years. As a hobby, collecting postcards is different than stamp collecting as stamps are produced in identifiable locales or countries and issued on specific dates that collectors can locate.
On the other hand, postcards are not dated and there were hundreds of manufacturers with many being independent and localized. As a result, postcard hobbyists generally pick a specific subject, location, theme or period of time for collections.
In the late 1800s through the mid 1900s postcards served another function besides the picture on them. Cards had space on the back and some on the front for people to write messages. Travelers would write their messages and often comment about the photo on the card which the sender had seen or visited. Some collectors prefer having cards with minimal or no writing or markings on the picture side.
With Berkshire postcards I have pursued all kinds of subjects whether buildings, events, scenery, advertising, people, vehicles, etc. My early favorites were local long-gone landmarks like the Pittsfield train station or the armory on Summer Street.
Generally, cards were sent within a few years of their printing so the postmark helps date a postcard. If the card is an original one, the printing date can be deduced from such things as the fashions worn by people in the card, the era of vehicles, presence of certain buildings and other time-sensitive clues. My collection includes many of the different types of cards, some dating back to the Golden Age of postcards (1898-1920).
Linen postcards were popular between 1930 through the 1950s. These were made with a black-and-white photograph, which would be retouched, then printed in bright colors on embossed card stock. The embossing process made the pictures appear more like a painting than a photograph. Despite the name, no cloth was used for linens.
Composite postcards are basically several pictures appearing on a card like a collection of several buildings or nature scenes.
After 1940 “chrome” postcards became popular and today are the most common to find on racks in stores. These cards are color photographs that are glossy and were named for Kodachrome photos.
Real picture postcards or RPPCs were photographs made of specific events or locations beginning in the early 1900s and printed on card stock. These were generally in very limited editions and thus very collectible. Often people had RPPC cards made of their houses or a family event.
Double postcards were exactly double in size and foldable with the picture inside and the address and note space on the outside. Popular Berkshire doubles were of nature scenes and parks,
Some collectors prefer postcard folders with back-to-back cards attached that open like an accordion. With as many as 20 scenes these folders have been popular among vacationers as well as collectors. The variety of pictures gave a recipient a nice view of the sender’s vacation sites.
There are a variety of other postcards for collectors including those that are oversize and those that are miniatures, business trade cards, comic cards and greeting cards. Often a postcard with scenery is labeled with greetings from the name of a town and the same picture is used on other cards for welcome to other towns.
Collecting postcards of the Berkshires, cities or towns has been a great hobby. Perhaps some readers are also fellow Berkshire detiologists. and enjoy the hobby as much as I have. Do let me know.
