Jim Shulman | Baby Boomer Memories: Was Oh Be Joyful always joyful? (Part 2)

My previous vignette shared memories about Albert Franklin Tyler, the bearded unkempt eccentric town character, known as Oh Be Joyful. When I contacted his grandchildren (and other descendants) several years ago, I wondered if he was really “joyful.”
In the early 1900s, Tyler (born in Haverhill in 1872) had been working successfully as a salesman selling toiletries door to door in Buffalo, N.Y. There he met his future wife, Susan Aldinger. He had actually been smitten by her younger sister, Bertha. However, a very strict fundamentalist father insisted his older daughter, Susan, be married first, and Oh Be complied.
The couple married in 1903, moved to Pittsfield and lived on Cascade Street. They had three children, born between 1903 and 1908, named Albert Jr., Archibald and Lucy. Albert Jr., the oldest, was nicknamed Oh Be Joyful at age 7 by schoolmates. Albert Sr. liked the name and took it for himself.
Oh Be was an advocate of living close to nature, so his home had almost no heat, no window shades and no beds. The family ate no meat or cooked vegetables, and the children had very little clothing, mostly short sleeves and shoes without socks.
Despite all this the kids were unusually healthy and never known to be sick. However, others thought there to be a problem and contacted the police in 1911. Subsequently the authorities removed the children from the home.
After Oh Be appeared in court and the children were interviewed and determined to be healthy and well cared for, the case was dismissed. The story was in many Western Mass. newspapers and was read by a woman in Haverhill, to whom Oh Be had been married before Susan Aldinger.
It turns out Oh Be had never divorced this woman and she then sued him for divorce and $600 alimony. When Susan learned of the suit, she was irate that she was married to a bigamist. With the help of her father she left Oh Be and filed for divorce.
She took the three youngsters and sued her husband for $20,000, all his tools, bank accounts and “worldly goods.” Oh Be was unable to afford a court fight and lost his family.
Susan put the children up for adoption and never let her ex-husband know where they were placed. Eighteen years later with the help of an agency, he located his daughter in New York state and several years later the two sons in Minnesota. In letters he later wrote to his children, he shared his sadness over not being with them as they grew up.
Although he had a sad life and kept the details from others, his latter connection with his children and grandchildren gave him some fulfillment and closure. He did travel to Minnesota twice to see his son, Albert Jr., and his three granddaughters, as well as his son Archibald, who had no children.
The last visit was in January 1949 when Oh Be was 76. His granddaughters were not yet teens, but they remember their grandfather well as a scruffy but likeable man. His daughter, Lucy, who lived in New York with her son and daughter, was not that far from the Berkshires. Not only did he visit them more often, but the two grandchildren got to visit Oh Be in Lanesborough, and looked forward to spending time with their eccentric grandfather.
It turns out that several years ago the great-granddaughter of Oh Be’s daughter, Lucy, contacted me and shared letters that Oh Be had written to his daughter. The letters were insightful, had Biblical references and opinions about marriage as well as updates on his daily activities.
Oh Be loved children and felt the only purpose of marriage was to have children. He cautioned Lucy about marrying a man she was seeing, but eventually approved of it. Oh Be was a positive person and despite the separation from his family, the connection with these grandchildren, did indeed bring him some joy.
Throughout his 70s Oh Be continued his local routines, living in Lanesborough. He was frequently seen on North Street, bearded, with long hair with spikes and chicken bones holding it back. He once confessed these items were more for appearance than for function as hidden bobby pins held his hair in place.
He always had boiled peanuts or some other goodies for us younger folks and peddled his cider and other items to adults. He frequented the YMCA to play checkers and in the late 1940s had posed for art students at the Berkshire Museum.
Oh Be remained sharp and relatively clear-headed through his 70s, but at age 78 in 1950, he was arrested for removing a woman’s wallet with $75 in it from her purse at the Center Street bus terminal. Very confused and shaken, he explained to a judge that he thought he was retrieving a pair of his socks which he brought to court.
After making restitution, the charges were dismissed primarily based on the past contributions he made to the community.
In October 1961 his obituary appeared in the Berkshire Eagle noting his death at age 89 in Northampton. I was curious about why he was in Northampton and had a suspicion.
In a column I wrote a year ago, I talked about the state mental hospital located in Northampton to which people with psychiatric problems from the Berkshires were often referred. I suspected that Oh Be might have had such problems that were reflected by the wallet incident and several others reported in later years.
This mental hospital was closed in 1993 and razed in 2006. To obtain psychiatric records, if they still existed, would be near impossible in this age of patient privacy.
Since he passed away in Northampton, I contacted the city records office to find a death certificate. I did purchase a copy that showed Oh Be (Albert Franklin Tyler) was indeed a resident of Northampton State Hospital and had died of arteriosclerotic heart disease and bronchopneumonia.
Interestingly he was not buried in the hospital’s cemetery, but in a city owned cemetery. When I investigated, I found his plot had no marker. Perhaps someday those fond of their “Oh Be encounters” might hold a campaign to place a marker in his memory.
In any event may Oh Be rest in peace and forever be joyful.