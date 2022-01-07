Jim Shulman: Pittsfield’s driving schools taught thousands the rules of the road

In the 1960s, cruising in Pittsfield’s downtown could have been the set of the film “American Graffiti.“
Getting your driver’s license and driving downtown was an important baby boomer rite of passage. Well over a thousand teens would be milling on North Street or in cars on any given weekend throughout the year and every summer night.
Those who owned cars or borrowed a parent’s car filled it with friends and drove a popular route to “check it out.” This involved rounding Park Square and heading up North Street, left on Bradford Street to Francis Avenue, left on Union Street back to North Street and back around the park. Again and again.
Most nights from 7 to 9 p.m., the route was bumper to bumper with teen maneuvered cars, revving engines, honking horns, blaring radios and squealing brakes. We kidded a friend for putting 10,000 miles on his folks' car in the summer of 1962.
Most teens couldn’t wait until junior year of high school to be eligible to drive. I was among the eager, but my parents would not let me (or my younger sisters) get a license until age 17. So, I was a passenger for a year in the “checking it out” activity.
Before most classmates could get actual in-car driving lessons, they took a driver education course at Pittsfield High School. The classes were taught by Coach Art Fox, who was once the high school’s first total sports coach from 1946-55.
As he was near retirement in the early 1960s, his coaching was limited to the golf team and full-time teaching to driver education. His behind-the-wheel instruction at the high school had a long wait list.
After taking the classroom course, I feared I would be 18 or 19 before it was my turn to actually drive. However before my 17th birthday, my folks surprised me with a gift of driving lessons from private company, Reynolds Auto Driving School.
My instructor was the company owner, Thomas “Tom” Reynolds, who was incredibly patient and humorous which allayed the fears of the most nervous students. Lessons included behind the wheel and observation from the back seat as other students drove.
My lessons were on a stick shift, or standard transmission, vehicle. Tom sat in the front passenger seat and had a second set of clutch and brake pedals on his side that he used less and less as my proficiency increased. I recall having about 12 lessons, with half of them observing other students and the rest of the sessions actually driving.
In January 1962 I was ready for my driving test, despite poor wintry road conditions. It was a challenge parallel parking in snow and doing a total turnaround in middle of a narrow icy street. Although I performed well and do thank Tom Reynolds for his coaching, I nearly flunked the test.
When I returned to the Registry of Motor Vehicles on Bank Row to let the examiner off, I had parked in front of a deep snow covered puddle. The examiner stepped in slush half way up to his knees. He turned back to me and said, “I should have flunked you!” I kept a straight face in spite of my exuberance as a new legal driver.
The very first driving schools in Berkshire County dated back to the 1920s, but most of these were short-lived. As a youngster in the 1950s, I first recall seeing several cars from Piccolo’s Driving School, owned by Joseph Piccolo.
Piccolo, a former Greyhound bus driver, started his school in 1939 after a poor driver cut him off and nearly caused an accident. Within 10 years his school had eight employees and four student cars and had trained over 4,000 future drivers.
Interestingly Piccolo was the father of Brian Piccolo, a famous football player for the Chicago Bears. (Brian died of cancer at age 26 in 1970, and the following year a popular movie, "Brian’s Song," was released about his short career and friendship with team member Gale Sayers.)
Through the 1950s, there were a couple of other private driving schools in Pittsfield. One of these was Caparella’s, founded by two former employees of Piccolo’s, i.e., Anthony Caparella and my future instructor, Tom Reynolds. The firm offered lessons on both stick shift and the easier new automatic transmission automobiles. Within a few years the company became the leading local driving school as Joseph Piccolo had moved and relocated his school to Florida.
In 1957 Reynolds, bought the Caparella Driving School and with a new partner renamed it the Monarch Driving School. In 1960 with 15 years driving school experience, Reynolds started his own company, Reynolds Auto Driving School.
It was one of a few private driving schools in Massachusetts with state-approved didactic classes just like the high school programs. Tom ran his driving school successfully for 19 years, closing in 1979. (He died in 2000 at age 77.)
Younger baby boomers will recall another well liked and patient driving school owner and instructor, named Frank Maiorano. I actually had Frank as a junior high school science teacher and he was the best.
He let me raise white mice in the classroom, as my folks were not keen on my pet selections. Aside from teaching science and also selling the World Book Encyclopedias, Frank became the Pittsfield High School driving instructor in 1964 when Coach Fox retired. He had learned the ropes of driver training by working after school hours for Tom Reynolds.
In 1977 Frank opened his own driving school at 251 Fenn St. and also in Lee, while continuing to teach science at the high school. Frank recruited his son Sam to assist in starting the driving school.
Like his father, Sam was a hard worker, and within six years he opened a variety store, a trophy store, a joke and magic shop and the venerable King Kone Soft Serve ice cream shop, all at Fenn and First streets. Frank was still teaching driving into his 80s.
Over the years he could take credit for instructing thousands of future drivers, many baby boomers. Besides teaching for 25 years, he operated his driving school for 35 years. Frank died in 2014 at age 86
There are several driving schools now in the County but teaching stick shift is not usually an option. And no longer is “checking it out” by cruising North Street a popular pastime as it was in my high school days.