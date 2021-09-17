I remember when the hippie movement came to Pittsfield. The term "hippie” is most often attributed to the first “Human Be-In,” held in San Francisco in January 1967.
However, the popular rock music of the hippie generation really began several years earlier. The hip-swinging rock 'n' roll of the 1950s was replaced by the music of the British Invasion in the 1960s. At the same time, the mod fashions of Carnaby Street in London were the introduction to future hippie apparel.
Locally at the end of 1962, the Pittsfield Boys Club provided the venue for the new-music movement. The Boys Club built the city’s largest auditorium ever, with 3,000 seats, and began introducing the community to many big-name folk music and rock 'n' roll concerts.
In March 1965, the facility added a 10,000-square-foot area called the Lighthouse that had a stage built like a boat. Numerous teenage rock bands performed at weekly dances there.
Many of Pittsfield’s young people had considerable music experience from performing in one of the city’s six junior drum corps. As they became high schoolers, these teens formed rock bands emulating the British groups. Soon, they transitioned into the latest hip sounds of the West Coast.
One of these high schoolers, by the name of David Loehr, was swept away with the new music and became one of the biggest local rock fans. As a teen, he strove to be the city’s first hippie entrepreneur and rock promoter.
Loehr first got a taste for rock music at age 13, when he attended dances in 1962 at the old State Armory on Summer Street. These were hosted by popular disc jockeys like Boom Boom Brannigan from nearby tri-city radio stations in New York's Capitol District.
When The Beatles and the Rolling Stones made their U.S. debuts in the mid-60s, David attended many of their concerts. He loved the music and, as a teen, tried to get music promoters to bring these bands to the Berkshires.
Upon graduating Pittsfield High School in 1967, David attended Parson’s School of Design in New York City and took advantage of rock music events in the Big Apple. He met and became friends with many of the musicians and artists that he admired, including Andy Warhol.
A summer job injury in Pittsfield kept him in his hometown in 1968. As he recuperated, the young music and art aficionado saw an opportunity to build on the growing hippie culture developing in the city.
In November 1968, David opened the first local hippie retail store, at 15½ Melville St., and appropriately called it ROCK. The teen would travel by bus to New York City to buy imported garments, bell-bottoms and similar mod fashions, incense, art pieces, jewelry, candles, posters, pins, etc. Rock music was constantly played on a phonograph.
In May 1969, the 19-year-old entrepreneur began booking his friends’ bands at a teenage club on Dalton Avenue called Hullabaloo. His one-man productions included designing and distributing flyers, collecting the admissions to the club and operating a light show to accompany the music. Some of the best-known local bands he booked were the Quarry, Sunny Day People, the Haze and The Eastre Rebellyon.
Following the August 1969 Woodstock music festival, David wanted to stage a much smaller version of the event in Pittsfield. He arranged for a one-day music fest in October 1969 in a field on a 160-acre farm on Barker Road, near the airport.
Panicked by the thought of hundreds of thousands of hippies taking over the city, the police grilled the young promoter days before the show and chose to assign several dozen officers to the concert. Despite some efforts by authorities to interfere with the event, it went off without a hitch, having great local bands and a crowd of 2,500 well-behaved attendees.
In 1970, Loehr hooked up with the Music Inn that was now booking big-name popular music acts. He decided to close the ROCK shop and open a new store, the Magic Rock, in Lenox. The Magic Rock would be open only in the summer season for a few years.
As the mid-70s came, David gradually spent more time in New York City and Los Angeles in the art and music scenes. Soon, he moved to New York City, where he and a partner operated a T-shirt and spandex clothing factory. However, the interesting life of Pittsfield’s David Loehr continued in a surprising direction.
In the early 1970s, David read a book about the actor James Dean, who had lead roles in three award-winning movies before he was tragically killed in a car accident in 1955 at the age of 24.
Identifying with the star’s life, David became Dean’s biggest fan. He visited the actor’s hometown of Fairmount, Ind., north of Indianapolis, and met many of Dean’s family members, friends and even the co-stars in his movies.
For nearly 50 years, Loehr has amassed the country’s largest collection of James Dean memorabilia. In 1986, he bought a huge 1903 Victorian home in Fairmount. Two years later, he opened and still operates the James Dean Gallery there, displaying his collections.
Most recently, Pittsfield’s first “hippie entrepreneur" wrote a book about his youth in the Berkshires and his love for James Dean. In fact, the book is called “That’s How Strong My Love Is: from Rock-n-Roll to James Dean.” It is a great story that I found fascinating.