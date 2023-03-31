Jim Shulman: The incredible recovery of a sunken car in Stockbridge Bowl is no fish tale

I used to have a pontoon boat at my Ohio residence that I called the “tiltin’ Hilton.” One of the pontoons would take in water and the boat would tilt in the lake, especially with too many passengers aboard.
I eventually had the aluminum pontoon repaired at a boat shop. It turned out that when a welder made a hole to drain the pontoon, a tiny live fish popped out. The shop owner explained that the boat must have scraped rocks, developed a hairline crack and taken in some water with tiny fish eggs. Apparently one egg hatched and the fish lived off of algae and other microscopic organisms in the water in the pontoon.
I remember a similar event that occurred in the 1980s in the Berkshires. In this case a live brown trout was found in the trunk of a car submerged in a local lake. The body of water was the 398-acre Stockbridge Bowl which has an average depth of about 25 feet.
The car sunk in 52 feet; the very deepest part of this small, placid lake. It was not near a ramp, beach or shoreline. And it did not get there because it ventured out on winter ice.
Local anglers have often said Stockbridge Bowl is one of the best lakes for trout fishing in the Berkshires. In fact, in February 2021 a local resident caught a humungous brown trout while ice fishing there. The fish was 15 ½ pounds and a state record 32 ¼ inches long.
Although most fresh water fish stay in shallow waters under 15 feet, lake trout are known to live in waters of 50 feet or more. Hence it was not unusual to find a trout alive in 52 feet of lake water.
Brown trout rarely live beyond seven years, but do grow quickly, about 3 inches a year. The trout in the car trunk was about 5 inches and likely would be about two years old.
Female trout lay somewhere between 500 and 600 eggs so it was very possible for at least one egg to slip in a crack or opening leading to the car’s trunk much like with my pontoon boat.
Still, how did a car get from the shoreline to the middle of the lake and land in 52 feet of water?
This car was no ordinary car. It was a car that could drive on both land and water: an amphibious vehicle. This was the Amphicar made in West Germany from 1961 to 1968.
A total of 3,878 Amphicars were manufactured in those years and an estimated 3,000 were exported to the U.S. Today fewer than 400 of these rare classics are believed to have survived. Not known for power or being flashy, this vehicle had one purpose only — having fun.
The steel Amphicar was built as a two-door, four-seat convertible with a folding cloth top and body style that classified it as a cabriolet. The wheels were set low, so that it stood well above ground level when driven on land, and when in water, its propulsion was provided by twin propellers mounted under the rear bumper.
Steering was done by the front wheels, not a rudder. The engine was the same 1147 cc model made for the British Triumph Herald sports car. It was was located in the rear of the car to drive the rear wheels and the propellers.
The car’s trunk was in the front and had space for the spare tire and storage. Factory instructions advised users to check frequently for trunk leaks.
The doors had double locks and many parts to seal them tight, as did the rest of the car. Thus, the vehicle filling with water was more a matter of human error than faulty construction. Leaks were more often from opening doors when on the water, rocking the vehicle, horsing around to create waves or driving in rough water.
The Amphicar was economical on fuel, getting 32 miles per gallon on land and 1.5 gallons per hour of driving time on water. But the noise of the car and limited land speeds adversely impacted its sales as a sports car.
Bedard Brothers in Cheshire was the local distributor for Amphicars, which were reasonably priced from $2,800 to $3,500. Despite the low price, because of a lack luster demand, the company could not stay "afloat” and lasted only eight years.
So, it was in 1987 that the Amphicar owned and driven by a summer resident of Lenox, Steve Cooperman, accompanied by three friends, drove down a boat ramp and took a spin on Stockbridge Bowl. I recently contacted Steve about the mishap.
He said that he and friends (all in their 30s then) were just having fun on the lake and accidentally tipped the vehicle which let in water, faster than the car’s bilge pump could empty it. The occupants were able to swim to shore to safety while the car quickly sunk nose up, bobbed in the water then and landed right side up in the lake.
He said he was too embarrassed to report the incident. Over the next couple of years, he hired a diver that spent a lot of time looking, but had no luck finding the vehicle.
In June 2003, some 16 years later, Thomas “Tom” Farley, a Stockbridge landscaper, heard about the incident and contacted Cooperman. Farley contracted with him to recover the Amphicar using an expert in side scan sonar to locate the vehicle. (The expert had used the same device to help locate the Titanic.)
Farley recently shared with me that being a boat enthusiast, he thought this would be an interesting challenge. With the help of a nine-member team including several skilled divers, Tom found the car in the 52-foot-deep part of the lake. However, because water was so murky at that depth, a diver actually found the car by physically bumping into one of its sides.
The rescue team used four inflatable flotation devices that could raise up to a ton apiece. The divers placed them around each wheel to raise the car. Once the vehicle surfaced and the team positioned it appropriately on the air bags, it was towed to shore with Farley’s pontoon boat. A tow truck brought the Amphicar up the same ramp from which it originally launched.
Rescuers were amazed to find that the car’s tires were still inflated. The chrome gleamed and the seats were still soft when everything was cleaned off. The paint was intact but bubbled when cleaned. The owner’s wallet was in the glove compartment.
But most interesting of all, was the live trout flopping in the trunk; blind but frisky. A team member released the fish back in the lake. Cooperman, who lived in Florida, had his Amphicar shipped to his home for full restoration and shared with me that he still uses it today.
For this interesting recovery, Farley became quite a celebrity. Had he not been determined to pursue the rescue, this Amphicar might still be the home to many fish.
I was always fascinated about this incident. It is hard to believe that this car’s recovery, plus the Stockbridge Bowl record ice fishing catch and my having a live fish in the pontoon of my boat, are all the absolute truth. The fish in the Amphicar trunk is quite plausible too.
However, given the April 1 print publication date for this story, I felt a need to embellish a bit: I confess that the fish in the trunk is the only “fish tale” in this Berkshire Baby Boomer Memory.