Jim Shulman: Reflections from a 61st Pittsfield High School reunion

Every year many high schools in the Berkshires have reunions of graduating classes that are usually held at five-year intervals from the year of graduation.
My Pittsfield High School class of 1962 had over 500 members in our class and it had those traditional five-year milestone reunions. But last year we did not have our 60th-year get together.
At the request of several classmates, I agreed to organize our reunion, a year later on our 61st anniversary. To my surprise, we had 55 classmates and 25 of their partners or guests attend one or two luncheons during the event held just last week.
I welcomed the group by saying we grew up in Pittsfield “in the best of times and the best of places.” I then quoted a classmate who said that most of our families were not very wealthy, but we as kids didn’t know it, and it didn’t matter. Our parents had postwar optimism and a drive to give their kids more than they had growing up during the Great Depression.
In the 1950s and '60s, our community gave us wonderful opportunities and resources. We had 21 playgrounds replete with activities, two lakes with public beaches, seven movie theaters, a roller skating arena, great parades, circuses, carnivals, festivals, camps, (six) junior drum corps, scout organizations and boys and girl clubs, and much more.
When we were born, so many of today’s common things had not yet been invented. For example, we did not have fast-food eateries (with drive-up windows), frozen foods, color TV, cellphones, personal computers, ballpoint pens, photocopy machines, cassette recorders, CD players, credit cards, home air conditioning and many more of today’s conveniences. Concepts or issues such as computer dating, sexual identity, gluten free foods, lactose intolerance, ADHD, etc. were unknown.
We were fearless as youngsters and didn’t have the safety concerns of today. We swam in lakes, not chlorinated pools. We did not have filtered or bottled water and drank from garden hoses. We rode our bikes everywhere without designated bike lanes and without helmets.
We also played contact sports without protective gear. And we even chased the DDT mosquito spraying trucks on summer nights unfazed by the toxic chemicals. We thought nothing of going to school with a jackknife and playing mumblety-peg or “stretch” on the playground.
We did have our scares with the polio epidemics before there were vaccines similar to today’s coronavirus. And of course, in the '50s we had air raid drills and learned to drop to the floor and duck and cover. Though these threats seemed to worry our parents more than us.
As I rattled off these memories of our youth, heads nodded in concurrence. When we mingled with each other afterward, classmates offered scores of other similar memories from our early days. One classmate had shared that the fearlessness of our youthful days still continued in that in her 70s she recently backpacked alone through Europe, staying at youth hostels.
Our reunion proceeded with a lengthy “meet and greet” during which we talked about our accomplishments, careers, hobbies and challenges. We had a fair share of what I humorously described as “organ recitals," i.e., descriptions of knee and hip replacements, back injuries, heart issues, surgeries, other injuries and remarkable recoveries as well.
Several people discussed how fortunate we were to make it this far when 150 of our 500 classmates sadly were no longer with us and another 50 sent their regrets that health reasons made attendance impossible.
We took turns at lunch introducing ourselves and briefly describing our careers or what we did since high school. We learned that our fellow classmates had successful careers in fields of business, engineering, construction, mill work, health care, medicine, education, athletics, computers, government work and the arts. Some classmates had unique careers.
One classmate became a writer and had interviewed hundreds of famous musicians. Another was a producer of a well-known national news program and another started a job as a disc jockey and worked his way to become vice president of a major satellite radio company. We had our share of book authors and some of us who just dabble in writing as hobbies.
A classmate had been involved in creating the bar codes that were first used in grocery markets. Another member was part of a team that developed the first the GPS units that are in most new cars.
Overall, there wasn’t a classmate who shared that they regretted their career and choices. But the most universally shared “successes” were the roles of classmates in serving as parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents. Many couples attending had been married for over 50 years with several couples that began dating in high school over 60 years ago.
Overall, our expectations of a 61st reunion were far exceeded as classmates realized how much more they had in common with each other than they recalled having in high school. Many were startled to learn that even the most popular of classmates had insecurities, shyness and felt “nerdy” 60-plus years ago.
Some members were tearful when revealing these feelings from their teen years. Others shared their secret crushes with classmates who were shocked to learn of them and wished they knew of these back then. The openness and confidence in sharing these “secrets” with others was remarkable.
But also. some people revealed that high school was not necessarily a positive experience. In fact, some students loathed those days (at least back then).
A classmate I knew, from my participation with him in the after-school Junior Achievement program, had a bitter dislike for the school and community. His father transferred to the local General Electric plant when the teen, an only child, was in 11th grade. He really liked his former high school and had to leave many friends behind that he had known since childhood.
In Pittsfield his fairly well to do and educated parents forced him to dress professionally daily for school and “act as an adult.” My classmate could not make friends and always felt as though he was an outcast.
One of the most interesting revelations was when he confessed to all those present that he always thought of Pittsfield High as a small town “Rydell High School” similar to the one in "Grease." At this reunion he met and talked with many classmates for the first time, none of whom he knew in high school. Back then these were the type of kids he felt were either beneath him or more often, snubbed him.
In his words: “My mission in coming to this reunion was to undo some rough memories of those two years as a junior and senior in a new school and a new town. This reunion went way beyond my expectations. What a fabulous bunch of people with great life stories to tell. I crossed off one more item on my bucket list!”
As we parted at the end of the reunion, he thanked me for encouraging him to come and really meet his classmates. I smiled and told him and other classmates that as we get older and challenge our teen perceptions, we find that we really did grow up “in the best of times and the best of places.”
Our 61st class reunion really did help us appreciate this.