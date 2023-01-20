Jim Shulman: Sanitary Laundry, the city’s largest laundry, began in a Hull Avenue basement

As a 6-year-old in the early 1950s, I remember the excitement of truck rides in my uncle’s 1949 Dodge panel truck.
My uncle, Murray Levine, ran Sanitary Laundry with his dad, Sam. As a youngster I often got to tag along on deliveries and pick-ups of items for the laundry.
Sanitary Laundry was one of a few “ma and pa” neighborhood laundries in Pittsfield still around after World War II. The laundry was in the basement of the Levine home at 44 Hull Ave., where my uncle grew up in 1920s and 1930s and learned the laundry trade.
The entrance to the laundry was at ground level at the foot of the sloping driveway. I remember there were at least a half dozen workers, mostly women, who operated the large washers, dryers and press machines. Some people were ironing and folding clothes and linens.
Sam Levine was born in Poland in 1892 and had come to New York as a young man. He worked in a steam laundry in the city and learned the ins and outs of the cleaning business. During World War I, he was stationed in Washington, D.C., where he served with a mobile laundry unit.
In 1916 Sam married Rose and moved to Pittsfield, where her family lived. With his work experience, he had no trouble in getting hired by the Berkshire Steam Laundry located on Northrup Street in Pittsfield.
This laundry dated back to the early 1890s. Steam was not actually used in the cleaning process, but was originally used to power the machinery used. Steam laundries usually were known for their smokestacks and burning of coal.
In the early 1900s small “hand laundries” also proliferated in the city and most of these were operated by Chinese men. Chinese immigrants were very hard workers and because of discrimination took on the toughest and less desirable jobs, e.g., doing laundry by hand-washing. When Sam Levine came to Pittsfield in 1916, there were five steam laundries and 12 Chinese laundries. (Steam laundries in the area have long since disappeared as have most other laundries. The last of the city’s Chinese laundries closed in 1965.)
In 1925 Sam Levine had saved enough to buy the duplex house on Hull Avenue, which had a very small laundry, for $8,000. Prior to opening his business as Sanitary Laundry, he acquired several pieces of modern laundry equipment that ran on electricity and the home’s coal furnace. Initially the clothes and linens were dried naturally outdoors on clotheslines and later with electric dryers.
Murray learned the basic laundry business as a youngster, but after high school, he attended both Bates College and the American Institute of Laundry, where he learned more about the business and science involved in laundry operations. During World War II, he operated a stationary laundry plant in Algiers for the U.S. Army.
After the war Murray joined his father as manager of the family business. In the early 1950s, he expanded Sanitary Laundry with a move to a 3,200-square-foot space at 609 North St. — doubling the size of the Hull Avenue laundry operation. At the time Pittsfield had eight laundries, with most smaller than Sanitary Laundry.
In 1953, Frank Corl Jr., a 10-year employee of Sanitary Laundry, offered to buy the business from the Levines. Murray had an opportunity to join his brother-in-law, Irv Shulman, as a partner in Jim’s Department Store, which eventually became Jim’s House of Shoes. Sam Levine was happy to retire after nearly 40 years in laundry work.
Corl relocated Sanitary Laundry to 260 Columbus Ave. in what had been the Huhnermann Bakery. During the late 1950s through the early 1960s the new owner would face many challenges to the laundry business.
More and more families added washers and dryers to their homes, which was more convenient than sending clothes to laundries. Over a dozen coin-operated laundromats opened throughout Berkshire County for those without their own machines. Also, the advent of polyesters and wash and wear clothes made home laundering easier without having to iron. Additionally as traditional laundries began to close, dry cleaning companies were gaining popularity.
Sanitary Laundry was able to meet these challenges through a number of entrepreneurial moves. Frank acquired two other companies: American Cleaners and Dyers on Monroe Street and the Dale Brothers Laundry’s book of business.
In 1962 he partnered with Isadore Merlet, former sales manager for Aladco Linen Supply in Adams. The partners expanded Sanitary Laundry business into commercial accounts by adding a linen rental option under the name of San-Lin. Their largest account was Hillcrest Hospital, and they also serviced motels and hotels, nursing homes, restaurants, markets, salons, barber shops and summer camps.
By 1963 Sanitary Laundry outgrew its Columbus Avenue plant, and Corl and Merlet bought a 45,000-square-foot building in the former Berkshire Woolen Mill complex at 343 Peck’s Road. The main laundry took over 29,000 square feet of this space.
The two men had also acquired state-of-the-art laundry equipment for the new location. Sanitary Laundry had 75 people on its payroll; a staff larger than that of all of Pittsfield’s other laundries combined. The operation processed 15,000 pounds of laundry daily. Laundry from Hillcrest Hospital alone was 5,000 to 9,000 pounds per week.
Over the next 12 years, Sanitary Laundry continued to make its mark as Pittsfield’s leading laundry, linen rental supplier and dry cleaner. However, in 1975, after 14 years doing the laundry work for Hillcrest Hospital, its biggest client, Sanitary Laundry lost the contract.
The hospital had entered into an agreement with Berkshire Medical Center for it to supply Hillcrest with its laundry service. This arrangement lasted only a year, and in 1976 Hillcrest selected Aladco in Adams for its future laundry services.
The loss of the hospital’s business was too great for the Sanitary Laundry owners to maintain the plant and services they had built, and like many of its smaller competitors, Sanitary Laundry was forced to close. The partners retired and moved to Florida, where they spent their remaining days.
Sanitary Laundry had a good run of 50 years since its beginning in the basement of Sam Levine’s House on Hull Avenue. I still think fondly of the ma and pa roots of the laundry, and cherish my memories of helping my late Uncle Murray with his deliveries in the old '49 Dodge laundry truck.