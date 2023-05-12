Jim Shulman: Cold cereal and TV on Saturday morning was a recipe for happiness

Recently I saw a cute poster in my sister’s home that stated: “If you want to be happy all the time, stay in your pajamas and watch cartoons all day.”
The quote is attributed to a 10-year-old. It did make me reflect on my early baby boomer years growing up in Pittsfield.
A favorite memory was a Saturday morning ritual when my sisters and I would sit in front of the television in our pajamas eating a bowl of cereal and milk. Back then our television sets were large consoles or portables with “rabbit ears,” black and white pictures and small screens — a far cry from today’s huge flat screen TVs with vibrant colors and images of characters larger than life size.
Initially, in the 1950s, we had only one channel, but we were very content with our program options. When two more channels were introduced to the Berkshires, we had a literal “smorgasbord” of kid-oriented shows on Saturdays.
Of course, we were happy watching those traditional cartoons such as "Tom and Jerry," "Mickey Mouse," "Woody Woodpecker," "Bugs Bunny," "Mighty Mouse" and "Popeye." We loved the westerns like "Buffalo Bill Junior," "Annie Oakley," "The Cisco Kid," "Roy Rogers" and "Hopalong Cassidy."
Some comedies kept us in stitches like "Our Gang," "The Three Stooges" and "Pinky Lee." "Space Patrol," "Captain Midnight" and "Space Cadets" gave us a taste of the future. Our adventure heroes included "Tarzan," "Sky King," "Captain Gallant" and "Ramar of the Jungle." Saturday mornings were never dull in our home.
For the record TV was great, but enjoying the breakfast bowl of cereal while watching shows and being in our pajamas was really a state of happiness. We were not even bothered by advertisements, not the least of which were cereal ads. Mothers faced a challenge bringing kids with them to the grocery stores to do shopping. When it came to displaying cereals, the larger markets cleverly put these advertised cereals on lower shelves easily within the vision and reach of us small fries.
My mother introduced us to different cereals by buying variety packs with 10 separate small boxes of a full serving. With some brands we could add milk and eat the contents right out of the box. Kellogg’s had the largest offerings including Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Krumbles, Raisin Bran, Sugar Corn Pops, Pep, All Bran and Special K.
The Post company contributed Post Toasties, Grape Nuts, Grape Nuts Flakes, Alphabits, Krinkles and Sugar Crisp. General Mills popularized Cheerios, Kix and Wheaties, adding Lucky Charms, Trix and Cocoa Puffs in the 1960s. Although Quaker Oats had puffed cereals (shot from cannons), and Ralston Purina introduced Chex varieties with wheat, rice and oat options, these rarely ended up in our grocery cart.
My folks also steered us away from the sugar-coated cereals. We tried all of these cereal brands, but my favorite cereal became Cheerios and it remains so today. I used to joke about this cereal as being made with Barbie doll super doughnuts.
The cereal companies had clever ways to promote their products. We often conned our mother into cereals we didn’t like to eat for other reasons than the taste. Those cereals with toys in the boxes would frequently be the first choice. I would choose Grape Nuts Flakes as the boxes contained small plastic toy cars.
We also selected cereals in which the boxes gave us reading matter, puzzles and coloring opportunities on the back sides. Another lure of some brands was having a celebrity or even a cartoon character endorse the product. Wheaties, “the breakfast of champions,” was endorsed by famous athletes while TV’s Wild Bill Hickock pushed Sugar Corn Pops. Tony the Tiger made a powerful case for Sugar Frosted Flakes and a trio of elves, Snap, Crackle and Pop, offered a noisy Rice Krispies that brought smiles and a cookie recipe still used today.
The history and development of dry or cold cereal as a breakfast food is interesting and actually more recent than I thought.
In 1863 an entrepreneurial doctor named James Caleb Jackson operated a mineral water spa in upstate New York. He was a vegetarian and an advocate of healthful eating. For his spa patrons, he had created a cereal made from graham flour that he called Granula. It was not that palatable as it was hard as a rock and had to be soaked overnight in water or milk to be edible.
Hence, he began dry cereal with milk. In 1896 John Harvey Kellogg, a doctor who also had a health spa located in Battle Creek, Mich., took Jackson’s Granula idea and made the product into more edible flakes calling it Granola.
In 1906 he founded the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Co. and marketed the corn flakes as a healthy product and a way to block various sexual drives. His brother William Kellogg was less of a fanatic about sex and purity and took control of the company. William’s approach was to add sugar to the cereal which made it tastier and more marketable. And as they say, the rest is history.
Hard to believe that what we had and still have for most of our childhood breakfasts is just a bit over 100 years old. However, dry cereal with milk did not really become a popular breakfast option until after World War II.
It was a time when families were growing and life became more fast-paced. Preparing and eating cooked breakfast meals like bacon and eggs or pancakes took time, and the choices were not always the healthiest. The consumption of dry cereal as a fast and easy breakfast option continued to grow until the 1980s.
As birth rates declined so did cereal consumption. These days many people are also on the go and prefer no breakfast at all or something more portable than a bowl of cereal with milk. Protein bars, muffins or bagels offer that quicker meal.
Our fast-paced way of life has created a lot of stress for many families. Maybe it is a time for folks to slow down, lessen stress and increase overall happiness. Perhaps we do need to have a family morning, eating a bowl of cereal and watching television, still in our pajamas.