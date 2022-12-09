As a young teen in the late 1950s, one of my favorite memories of shopping was using my earnings from mowing lawns to buy a sports item or a record at Pittsfield’s first self-service department store, Royal Discount Store.

Prior to the 1950s self-service businesses in the Berkshires were largely non-existent. There just weren’t many stores where customers helped themselves collect their purchases without the help of a sales clerk.

At gas stations no one ever pumped their own gasoline or checked their own water, oil and tire pressure or cleaned their own wind shields. Banking by ATMs or online would not come for decades. Restaurants rarely had self-service features such as salad bars and buffets. Most grocery stores were small, without aisles or shopping carts.

The first business in the US documented as a self-service operation was Piggly Wiggly, a southern grocery store chain with over 600 independent stores still in business today. In 1916 founder, Clarence Saunders, introduced this “help yourself” concept in his Memphis, Tenn., store.

This grocery had self-service branded products, items individually marked with prices, baskets for customers and checkout counters at the front of the store. Up until then clerks got the items for customers that they requested and then checked out their purchases for them.

The transformation to self-service meant fewer clerks were needed, and up to four times as many products could be stocked on shelves. The Piggly Wiggly setup had customers follow a path of four aisles along the way to the cash registers in the front.

Shoppers accessed their own items from the shelves and were prone to spend more money by impulse buying. The store’s increased profits more than compensated for losses due to easier shoplifting. In 1917, Saunders received a patent for his "self-serving store.”

Interestingly, in my researching old Berkshire Eagle ads, I found a Pittsfield store that advertised self-service in 1913, three years before Saunders' innovation. This store was Henry Kahl’s shoe store at 413-415 North St. The advertisement described a “new self-service system” in which a customer would find and try on his or her own shoe.

If it fit, a clerk would then get the mate out of the store window for the customer. (Shoes were $1 to $3.) Not quite the same features as Piggly Wiggly, but some might say Pittsfield was really the first in self-service shopping!

Self-service really took hold in the grocery business when the large supermarkets began to replace the “Ma and Pa” neighborhood markets. After World War II more families had automobiles and trips to the larger markets would become more convenient.

First National Stores opened the first major self-service market in Pittsfield in mid-1949, introducing many aisles full of products, the availability of shopping carts, several checkout counters and free parking. By the mid-1950s A & P, Adams Market, Empire Market and the Grand Union Co. also opened self-service supermarkets in the city.

The Royal Discount Store opened in 1956 and was the first self-service department store in Pittsfield. An entrepreneur from New York City named Harold Fisher had a plan to provide “first quality merchandise at discount prices.” His store offered housewares, millinery, clothing, shoes, hardware, toys and much more.

The Royal Discount Store was located in a complex of buildings on Fourth Street across from Silver Lake. This complex was originally built in 1889 for the Tillotson Mills, one of the city’s early textile mills that operated for 40 years in the buildings.

The Royal enterprise was not modern, had no frills, and the interior was much like the old mill that had been there. The store occupied 20,000 square feet of the main building’s second story, which had most recently been the location of the Stratton Coat Co. Although the store had 20 employees, customers were largely on their own using shopping carts and checkout aisles just like the large self-service supermarkets.

In 1960 Fisher, who had other business interests, sold the Royal Discount Store to Benjamin Boymann, a newcomer to the area from Boston. Boymann and his partners (three brothers-in-law) operated the store until 1965 when their lease expired.

When the store closed all the fixtures and store equipment were auctioned to pay off loans. Meanwhile Boymann opened another discount self-service store called Benmor in the new Grand Union shopping center at East Street and Fourth Street.

This two-story store carried similar wares to the defunct Royal Discount Store and advertised that it had the largest household, hardware and toy departments in the city. Unfortunately, the Benmor store went bankrupt within a year.

Pittsfield’s first newly built and modern discount chain stores, Zayre and Big N, opened respectively in 1959 and 1962. These two stores were the first in Pittsfield of what we now called “big box stores.”

The newness of these two self-service stores, their discounted prices, the large array of neatly displayed merchandise and plenty of parking, drew a considerable amount of the customer base of the Royal and subsequently Benmor stores. The fact that these new retailers were also part of large chains with “deep pockets” added to the demise of the Royal/Benmor operations.

Although today there are many self-service big box stores in the Berkshires like Walmart, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Target, self-service shopping is increasingly being done remotely by computers. Online shopping, paying bills, banking, checking for flights, purchasing tickets, etc. have become the easiest form of self-service.

While I was printing this article on a Sunday, my printer ran out of ink. I then ordered replacement ink cartridges online and received them at my door four hours later with no charge for delivery. I never left the house and appreciated the saved time and not having the hassle of driving to a store to shop. I can’t even imagine what will be the next form of self-service that can make shopping any more convenient.