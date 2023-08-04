Jim Shulman: The Cardinal Inn and its wishing well

I have always been curious about people who feel compelled to throw coins in a fountain or a wishing well. Will tossing change make a wish come true?
I figured early on that most people realized that this action is more superstitious than anything. However, some donors do believe that being generous will result in positive things or positive energy from their generosity.
For the most part people do believe that owners of these wells or fountains, use the tossed money for charitable causes. The tradition is said to have begun in ancient times when Celtic and Germanic cultures believed that deities lived in wells and that tossing coins into the water was a thank you for providing clean water for drinking and bathing.
In more modern times with the wider availability of clean water, for some, this belief evolved into the idea that wishes would bring good things to the coin “tossers.”
In my visits to the Berkshires over the past 50 years, I often drive by the only wishing well that I recall from childhood in the Berkshires. It is on Pittsfield-Lenox Road and is barely visible through overgrown weeds. Occasionally I stop to take a photo, but have never tossed a coin or checked to see if anyone else did.
Over the years, I am sure users of metal detectors helped with collecting any coins left behind. The well is not deep and was constructed for ornamental purposes as opposed to a source of water. Probably not much room for deities to call home in such shallow wells.
This old stone well has been located south of the site of the former Holiday Inn — and subsequent hotels in its place — on Route 7/20 across from the road to the Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.
The hotel was razed in 2018 and replacement plans for a new $30 million facility were approved by the town of Lenox in December 2022. Since I have not been back to the Berkshires for several years, I leave it to readers to let me know if the well is still there.
This wishing well was created when a food and lodging establishment called the Cardinal Inn opened in 1951 in a former “Berkshire Cottage,” called Wayside. The property was said to have one of the largest natural springs in the Berkshires.
However, the wishing well was not fed by springs or any source of water. It was a novelty built by the owner of the Cardinal Inn. I had been to the Cardinal Inn as a youngster and remembered it well, but did not know all of the inn’s interesting history.
The largely brick inn was built as a farmhouse in 1830 in the traditional two- to three-story rectangular Federal style. In 1882 William H. and Anna (Dexter) Bradford bought the farm and three other nearby farms encompassing over 360 acres. The Bradfords were both from very wealthy families, and they, themselves, owned a considerable amount of real estate. (William H. Bradford was from Boston and named for an ancestor, William Bradford, a Mayflower pilgrim who served as the Massachusetts Bay Colony governor for 30 years.)
The home and surrounding acreage stayed in the Bradford family until Anna’s death in 1919, and then was deeded to a neighbor, Ellen (Schermerhorn) Auchmuty. In 1929 C.C. Burke acquired and converted the Bradford’s Wayside cottage into a restaurant and inn, which he named Burkes-in-the Berkshires.
He had successfully operated the Log Cabin Restaurant in Lenox. However, by 1939 when Burke defaulted on bank payments, the inn was taken over briefly by Charles Stanley, who renamed the place the Bradford House. The name continued under several other owners including Ralph and Alice Allen who operated the inn for six years.
In 1946 the Allens sold the Bradford Inn for $25,000 to a partnership headed by Fred Bashara, an Adams native. Bashara worked for the General Electric Co. and was president of the GEAA (General Electric Athletic Association), but wanted to go into his own business.
The purchase included 62 acres, the 22-room inn with eight bathrooms and the large spring that provided the inn’s water supply. Bashara took over full ownership by the year’s end and operated the restaurant as the Bradford House Club. The owner and family moved into the building and managed the seasonal restaurant and club, which became known for its fine foods.
In 1951 the 39-year-old Bashara did a total remodeling of the facility and renamed it the Cardinal Inn. Actually, the name came from the entrance hall wallpaper that had cardinal birds on it. As part of a 4 ½ month remodeling, the owner expanded the three dining rooms, upgraded lodging rooms and created private changing rooms for wedding parties.
One of the additions Bashara insisted on was building a wishing well in the forefront of the property. He described the well as “built especially for those who ‘know’ there are such wonderful l’il people as leprechauns and fairies.”
Bashara was perhaps the earliest proponent of bringing shopping to the Pittsfield-Lenox Road and presented plans to Lenox to construct a shopping center on some of his property. The towns leaders vehemently opposed the idea and even opposed having a circus set up on the land for a few shows in 1952.
Sadly, on the morning of March 18, 1953, just before it opened for the summer season, the two-year-old Cardinal Inn had a horrific fire of unknown causes. The historic 123-year-old famed Bradford Cottage was nothing more than a shell after the fire was extinguished.
The day after the fire my folks took me see the remnants of the beautiful inn they remembered. For 70 years after the ruins of the building were removed, only the wishing well remained from the inn; eventually hidden by weeds.
Fred Bashara estimated the building and contents were valued at $150,000, and he vowed to rebuild the inn. Instead in 1954 he ended up purchasing the Hi Way Diner about a mile away, now the Luau Hale Restaurant.
In 1959 he left the restaurant business altogether and took a job with the New York State Department of Natural Resources in nearby Austerlitz, N.Y., until he retired in 1966. He enjoyed his retirement and until he died in 1993 at the age of 82 in North Adams.
After the fire the Cardinal Inn property was purchased by a trust owned by three Pittsfield physicians (Drs. Budnitz, Glodt and Maislin). In 1963 after several years of locally offered proposals for a motel or a convalescent home, one of the country’s largest hotel chains, the Holiday Inn, bought the site from the trust for $75,000.
The company got approval from the town of Lenox to construct a $1.5 million, 120-room motel with a dining room for 175 people, coffee shop for 60 patrons and conference space for up to 250 attendees.
On June 15, 1964, the Holiday Inn opened its doors. Since then, the motel/hotel has served under different ownerships including Quality Inn, Econo-Lodge and Magnuson, and was the first home to one of my favorite (former) Pittsfield eateries, Flavours. In 2018 the “tired” hotel was razed and in December 2022, Lenox unanimously approved a $30 million project to be located on the site.
Over the years since 1964 on visits to the Berkshire visits, I stayed at each of the hotels on the site. Not one of the owners or managers knew anything about the wishing well next to the hotel. If it still exists, it would be a memorable landmark for the new developers to preserve for aging baby boomers, at least, perhaps, to make a few wishes.